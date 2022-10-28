Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan convicted in 2019 hate speech case, granted bail

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan was on Thursday convicted in a 2019 hate speech case and sent to three years in jail by a special MP/MLA court in Rampur, news agency PTI reported. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on the Rampur MLA, advocate Ajay Tiwari said.

The special court also granted him bail in the case.

The MLA could also face disqualification from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly as according to the Representation of the People Act anyone who is sentenced to imprisonment of two years or more shall be disqualified “from the date of such conviction” and remain disqualified for another six years after serving time in jail. The Speaker can start the disqualification proceedings either suo motu or after receiving an application on this.

The case relates to an election speech during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He was booked for making inflammatory speeches while addressing a public meeting in Khatanagaria village of Milak Kotwali area. A case was registered against the MLA in April 2019 when he levelled serious allegations against administrative officials who were posted in Rampur and against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as per PTI.

The video of Khan had gone viral on social media.

He was found guilty Sections 153-A (inciting religious feelings), 505-A (giving false statement intended to create feelings of enmity, hatred or animosity between different communities) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 125 (promoting animosity between different classes in connection with elections) of the Representation of the People Act.

In view of the hearing, heavy security was deployed outside the Rampur court and in Rampur. After the verdict, Khan said that bail is a mandatory provision of law, adding, “I have firm belief in justice”.

In May, Khan, who was lodged at the Sitapur jail, walked free after two years, after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a land-grabbing case, The Indian Express reported.

The SP leader faces nearly 90 cases, including that of corruption and theft.