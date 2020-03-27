Samajwadi Party founding member Beni Prasad Verma dies at 79

By: |
Published: March 27, 2020 9:23:17 PM

Beni Prasad Verma was the telecom minister between 1996-1998 in then prime minister H D Deve Gowda's cabinet and was the steel minister in the Congress-led UPA government.

The Rajya Sabha MP was not well for past few days. (PTI)

Beni Prasad Verma, a founding member of the Samajwadi Party and former Union minister who was considered close to party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, died on Friday. He was 79. The Rajya Sabha MP was not well for past few days. He was admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow, where he died around 7 pm, his son Rakesh Verma told PTI.

Verma was the telecom minister between 1996-1998 in then prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s cabinet and was the steel minister in the Congress-led UPA government. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav reached the hospital and condoled his death. Verma is survived by three sons and two daughters.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Samajwadi Party founding member Beni Prasad Verma dies at 79
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus outbreak: Arvind Kejriwal govt to provide food to 4 lakh people everyday starting tomorrow
2Jamia Millia Islamia professor says he failed 15 non-Muslim students, suspended
3Punjab man who tested Coronavirus positive transmitted disease to two dozen people, met 100 before dying