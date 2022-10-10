Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82

Mulayam Singh Yadav Death News Updates: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and founder of Samajwadi Party Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday breathed his last in Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital after he was battling serious illness for a long time. Confirming the passing away of the 82-year-old SP stalwart, SP president and son, Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter and wrote, “My respected father and everyone’s leader is no more.”

Yadav was shifted to the ICU at the Medanta Hospital since the past one week and has been under life-saving drugs. Previously, Yadav had also been admitted to the hospital in August and in July. Following news of Yadav’s deteriorating health condition on October 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached out to Akhilesh in bid to assure all kinds of assistance.

Condolences poured in from various quarters after the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for three consecutive terms. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi called Mulayam Singh Yadav as “remarkable personality.”

Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia. pic.twitter.com/kFtDHP40q9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022

Congress’ general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remembered Mulayam Singh Yadav as “a strong advocate of social justice.” Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “Received the sad news of the demise of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. His incomparable contribution to Indian politics as a former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Defense Minister of the Government of India and a strong advocate of social justice will always be remembered. @yadavakhilesh and my deepest condolences to all the other loved ones.”