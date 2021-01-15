  • MORE MARKET STATS

Samajwadi Janata Party (Rashtriya) President Kamal Morarka dies at 74

By: |
January 15, 2021 10:05 PM

Rajkumar Sharma, MLA Nawalgarh and former Minister of State for Medical and Health, Govt. of Rajasthan, shared this news on Twitter.

Kamal MorarkaKamal Morarka served as a union minister in the Chandra Shekhar government in 1990-91 and a former Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan from JD(S) between 1988 and 1994. (Photo: The Indian Express/Twitter)

Kamal Morarka, President of the Samajwadi Janata Party (Rashtriya) and former union minister, passed away on Friday at the age of 74.

Rajkumar Sharma, MLA Nawalgarh and former Minister of State for Medical and Health, Govt. of Rajasthan, shared this news on Twitter.

Related News

“Shocked with the demise of former Union Minister and famous industrialist of Nawalgarh, Shri Kamal Morarka ji. This is an irreparable loss to all of us. Praying to the Lord to give the bereaved family the power to bear this sorrow,” Sharma wrote in Hindi on Twitter.

 

Born in a traditional Marwari family on June 18, 1946, Morarka was also a successful industrialist. He was the chairman of Morarka Organic.

He served as a union minister in the Chandra Shekhar government in 1990-91 and a former Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan from JD(S) between 1988 and 1994. He was promoted as head of the Samajwadi Janata Party (Rashtriya) in 2012.

He had a keen interest in sports and served as vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Vice President of Rajasthan Cricket Association.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Samajwadi Janata Party (Rashtriya) President Kamal Morarka dies at 74
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1West Bengal elections: To stop BJP in Bengal, Congress has a counter offer for Mamata Banerjee
2BSP to contest all assembly seats in UP, Uttarakhand on its own, says Mayawati
3Shripad Naik’s condition has improved a lot, says Pramod Sawant; PM Modi dials him