Samajwadi Janata Party (Rashtriya) President Kamal Morarka dies at 74

Kamal Morarka, President of the Samajwadi Janata Party (Rashtriya) and former union minister, passed away on Friday at the age of 74.

Rajkumar Sharma, MLA Nawalgarh and former Minister of State for Medical and Health, Govt. of Rajasthan, shared this news on Twitter.

“Shocked with the demise of former Union Minister and famous industrialist of Nawalgarh, Shri Kamal Morarka ji. This is an irreparable loss to all of us. Praying to the Lord to give the bereaved family the power to bear this sorrow,” Sharma wrote in Hindi on Twitter.

Born in a traditional Marwari family on June 18, 1946, Morarka was also a successful industrialist. He was the chairman of Morarka Organic.

He served as a union minister in the Chandra Shekhar government in 1990-91 and a former Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan from JD(S) between 1988 and 1994. He was promoted as head of the Samajwadi Janata Party (Rashtriya) in 2012.

He had a keen interest in sports and served as vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Vice President of Rajasthan Cricket Association.