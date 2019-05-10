Sam Pitroda’s ‘hua to hua’ remark: Congress distances from the comment, Amarinder Singh calls it ‘shocking’

The Congress on Friday distanced itself from the remarks made by Sam Pitroda on the Sikh massacre of 1984. The party said that it continued to support the quest for justice for anti-Sikh riot victims. "Any opinion remark made by any individual to the contrary including Sam Pitroda is not the opinion of Congress party. We advise all leaders to be careful and sensitive," the Congress said in a statement. The party was under sharp attack after Pitroda made insensitive remarks while responding to a question on the 1984 riots. He had said: "1984 mein hua to hua (whatever happened, happened)." The Congress distanced itself from the statement but Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh called Sam Pitroda's statement 'shocking'. The BJP hit out at the top Congress leadership over Pitroda's remarks and asked Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to apologise to the nation. Union minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said that Pitroda made a very 'irresponsible' statement for which Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi must apologise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also slammed the Congress for Pitroda's remarks on anti-Sikh riots. He said the statement reflected the 'arrogance' of the Congress. He further said that the words 'hua to hua' uttered by Pitroda were character and mentality and intentions of the Congress. ALSO READ |\u00a0Operation Lotus 2.0? BS Yedyurappa signals trouble in Congress-JDS govt, says 20 disgruntled MLAs ready to defect \u201cWe can understand the arrogance of those who run the Congress in these three words \u2014 Hua to Hua,\u201d the prime minister said. However, Sam Pitroda said that his statement was twisted and taken out of context because his Hindi wasn't good. He said: ".what I meant was 'jo hua vo bura hua' but I couldn't translate 'bura' in my mind." The Congress leader further said: "What I meant was move on. We have other issues to discuss.I feel sorry that my remark was misrepresented, I apologise." Sam Pitroda, Congress on his remarks on '84 riots: The statement I made was completely twisted, taken out of context because my Hindi isn't good, what I meant was 'jo hua vo bura hua,' I couldn't translate 'bura' in my mind.