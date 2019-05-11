Sam Pitroda’s 1984 anti-Sikh riots remark: Completely out of line, he must apologise, says Rahul Gandhi

By: |
Published: May 11, 2019 10:37:03 AM

Pitroda, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi and Overseas Congress' head, on Thursday said, 'hua to hua' (So what, it happened) about the anti-Sikh riots.

Sam Pitroda, Sam Pitroda anti Sikh riots remark,  Rahul Gandhi, congress, lok sabha elections, Overseas Congress head, Narendra Modi, 1984 anti-Sikh riotsThe Congress distanced itself from the ?so what? remarks of Pitroda about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and asked the leaders of the party to be careful and sensitive in future. (IE phot0)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday said party leader Sam Pitroda has said something completely “out of line” and should apologise for his remarks on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Earlier in the day, the Congress distanced itself from the “so what” remarks of Pitroda about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and asked the leaders of the party to be careful and sensitive in future.

Pitroda, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi and Overseas Congress’ head, on Thursday said, ‘hua to hua’ (So what, it happened) about the anti-Sikh riots. He made this remark in response to a question on the riots by a newsman in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. “What Mr Sam Pitroda has said is absolutely and completely out of line and is not appreciated. I will be communicating this to him directly. He must apologise for his comment,” Gandhi said.
He noted that the 1984 anti-Sikh riots were a needless tragedy that caused tremendous pain, and said “justice has to be done” and anybody guilty must be punished.

Also read: Alwar gangrape: Rajasthan refused action on victim’s complaint for 7 days. Shocking details emerge

Rahul Gandhi said former prime minister Manmohan Singh has already apologised and so has former Congress president Sonia Gandhi over the anti-Sikh riots. “We all have made our position very clear and that is the 1984 happenings were a terrible tragedy and should never have happened,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier said that he loved the people of Punjab who have supported the Congress in its hardest times and whatever pains the people of Punjab, pains him. He had also called for deepening the love between the people of Punjab and the Congress and its leaders, as the people had elected the party’s government in the state.
Sam Pitroda’s “so what” (‘hua to hua’) remarks about the 1984 riots kicked up a major political storm with the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that this reflected the “character and arrogance” of the opposition party.

Pitroda on his part accused the BJP of twisting the three words in Hindi on the riots to “distort facts, divide us(Congress) and hide their failures” and said things of the past are not relevant in this election.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Sam Pitroda’s 1984 anti-Sikh riots remark: Completely out of line, he must apologise, says Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition