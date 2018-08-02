Salute! This Karnataka clerk pays school fee of 45 girls in memory of his daughter

After his daughter’s death, he started paying the school fees of 45 girl students in her memory. (Source: ANI)

Many people are left broken after losing a loved one and there are innumerable cases where people have found it difficult to recover from the setback. However, a clerk in Karnataka is setting an example for others through his deeds. Basavaraj, who works at the MPHS Government High School in Kalaburagi’s Maktampur in Karnataka, decided to honour his daughter through an act which should inspire people of all ages.

After his daughter’s death, he started paying the school fees of 45 girl students in her memory. “From this year I have started paying the fees of poor girls who study in this school,” Basavaraj told ANI. He had lost his daughter a year ago due to some health issues.

A student of MPHS school said that they come from poor families and cannot afford the fee. She added that the students wish that Basavaraj’s daughter rests in peace. “We belong to poor families and the fees which we can’t pay is paid by our Basavaraj sir in memory of his late daughter. We wish his daughter rests in peace,” said Fathima, a student of MPHS Government High School.

The school is located in Kalaburagi – a small town in north-eastern Karnataka which, according to a Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) survey conducted last year, had 63 per cent students dropping out before the commencement of the academic year. The survey was conducted to identify ‘out-of-school’ children across Karnataka ahead of the 2017–18 academic year.

The study also revealed that Kalaburagi had the second largest rate of school dropouts, with nearly 1,389 students. The common reason for it was that poor families were unable to afford education for their children. Most of the students drop school to help their families.