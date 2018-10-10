SALUTE! This braveheart guard sacrificed his life to save Rs 4 cr in ATM cash van loot attempt on DND flyway

On Monday night, the security agency transferred Rs 4 crore in three vaults from Janakpuri branch to the one located in Noida Sector 2. (IE image)

Looting cash vans in Delhi-NCR has become a frequent incident now and often burglars manage to execute the robbery attempt successfully. However, on Monday night, a 62-year-old brave-heart made sure that Rs 4 crore of his company remain intact even if it demands his life. The shocking incident took place on Monday night at DND (Delhi Noida Direct) flyway near Mayur Vihar. An FIR has been registered and police have started an investigation. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Kumar Singh said that the FIR was registered under sections 392 (robbery), 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Mayur Vihar police station and police was trying to ascertain the identities of perpetrators, according to reports.

The deceased, identified as Vishambhar was an armed guard at a security agency based in west Delhi’s Janakpuri. On Monday night, the security agency transferred Rs 4 crore in three vaults from Janakpuri branch to the one located in Noida Sector 2. Apart from Vishambhar, a custodian and a driver were also there in the vehicle. As the vehicle was passing through DND, a Scorpio waylaid it and opened firing. One bullet hit Vishambhar on his neck. While armed men were in the Scorpio, another car was parked behind the cash van. The assailants in that second car tried to unlock the vaults but their efforts went in vain. The burglars then fled driving the Scorpio and snatched the wallet of the driver.

Vishambhar was taken to Dharamshila Hospital where he succumbed to injuries in the ICU. He is survived by a son, wife and was resident of Noida. Vishambhar hailed from Kanpur. An official of the agency, where Vishambhar joined six months ago, hailed his courage saying his sacrifice saved lives of other persons in the vehicle, according to an Indian Express report.