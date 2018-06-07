SALUTE! These women in Bihar achieved something that seemed nearly impossible

In what can only be described as a miraculous step, a group of women in Banka district Bihar did the unthinkable and that too in a matter of a few days. (Representational Image)

In what can only be described as a miraculous step, a group of women in Banka district Bihar did the unthinkable and that too in a matter of a few days. The group manage to build a two-kilometre-long road all by themselves in Banka district reports The Telegraph. As per the report, as many as 2,000 residents of Nima, Jorarpur and Durgapur villages which under Bounsi block in Banka district. The approach road built by the group of women connects the Nima village with Bholi Baba Ashram Road near the Bounsi fairground. The villagers took a note of the upcoming Monsoon season and took up the task with them, with a little help from men. In a matter of just three days, as many as 130 homemakers built a road which is 2km long. Prior to building the read by themselves, the group of women headed towards the local landowners who had earlier refused to give their lands for the road.

While speaking to the national daily, one of the residents Rekha, a middle-aged homemaker from Nima shares how in January this year a pregnant lady, Babita Devi (28) lost her life during delivery of her first child. Rekha said, “It was especially painful during the rainy season, We could not even get to the block headquarters which hardly 2.5km from our village.” Babita’s family were unable to take her to the health centre at Bounsi on time.

The village Nima is around 276 km south-east of Patna. Another resident of Nima, Jhalo Devi said, “Some 3-4 years ago, the local administration initiated land acquisition to build a road but due to protests by landowners the plan had to be abandoned.” She continued by saying, “They finally agreed to give their lands, and 70 per cent of this road is passing through private lands of local people.”

Some landowners like Dashrath Mishra and Ramakant Jha were impressed with the zeal of the women and agreed.

Another villager from Nima, Usha Devi said that they started work for the 2 km long road by hoisting the tri-coloured national flag on the site.

The effort by the local villagers was appreciated by the district magistrate of Banka Kundan Kumar. He was quoted by the national daily that”Without taking the private land, the road was not possible; the government could not just take private land. But when the village women initiated the road work, the same landowners gave their consent.”