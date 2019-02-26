Salute pilots of the IAF: Rahul Gandhi on Indian Air Force offensive in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has praised the Indian Air Force (IAF) for successfully carrying out air strikes on terror camps of Pakistan-based terror group Jaesh-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). In a tweet, Rahul said, “I salute the pilots of the IAF.”

Rahul’s statement congratulating the IAF pilots comes before India makes an official confirmation about the pre-dawn air strikes. It television reports are to go by, the Defence Ministry will address the media later in the day.

The Congress party has also tweeted lauding the Indian Air Force. “We salute the IAF for their consistent and determined effort to keep Indians safe. Jai Hind,” it reads.

The air strikes by IAF have been carried out 12 days after a JeM suicide bomber targeted a CRPF convoy on Sinagar-Jammu highway in Pulwama of south Kashmir. At least 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives in the attack.

We salute the @IAF_MCC for their consistent & determined effort to keep Indians safe.

According to news agency ANI, IAF’s 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets dropped over 1,000 kg laser guided bombs on at least three JeM terror camps in PoK. Initial reports say that around 300 terrorists have been killed in the strike.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting is underway at PM Narendra Modi’s residence. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and NSA Ajit Doval are present at the meet.