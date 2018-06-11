Salute! Delhi cop takes bullet to save young colleague, another drives injured to hospital despite being shot in arm

Raj Singh and Deshwal have been together in the special cell for the past 15 years. The kin of the officers learnt about their heroism from the others after the encounter.

In heroic acts, a sub-inspector used his body as a shield and took a bullet that was shot at his younger colleague, saving his life, while another drove his colleagues to a nearby hospital despite being shot in the arm himself during an encounter that took place on Friday.

As per the report by Times of India, SI Bijender Singh Deshwal was shot near the chest in the firefight with Rajesh Bharti and three members of his gang while he saved the life of head constable Gurdeep Singh, a 25-year-old colleague who became a father three months ago. Following the encounter that saw four dreaded gangsters being killed, another SI, Raj Singh, drove six of his colleagues to a nearby hospital despite being shot in the arm.

Raj Singh and Deshwal have been together in the special cell for the past 15 years. The kin of the officers learnt about their heroism from the others after the encounter. Deshwal’s son, Ashish, who works as a physiotherapist in Delhi, expressed his dual emotions on the incident. He said that while on the one hand, he was proud of his father’s bravery, on the other, the family was worried as he had been shot twice.

Krishan Kadayan was also a part of the special cell team involved in the shootout. His daughter Komal Kadayan who is a final year MBBS student at Safdarjung Hospital treated the patients with gunshot wounds. This was also her first experience of tending to patients with gunshot wounds.

Kadayan had asked his family to sleep early the night before the encounter as he had to wake up early and leave for some “office work”. He left his home at 4.30 am citing some important work. In the afternoon, his daughter received a phone call from him wherein he said he was coming to the hospital due to some accident. He was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where Komal joined the medical team.

As per the report, eight special cell personnel suffered injuries in the shootout. Senior police officers said a head constable, Girdhar, has been shifted to a private hospital for treatment while four police officers are still recuperating from bullet wounds in the trauma centre. Three others have been discharged from the hospital.