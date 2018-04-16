SALUTE! BSF daredevil bikers create these two new records

Last week, the BSF team had covered a kilometre with 36 men on three bikes in less than a minute. (Photo: Twitter)

The BSF’s motorcycle-borne “daredevils” team created two new records today after the recent success of covering a kilometre with 36 men on three bikes in the least amount of time, an official said.

The first record was set by Constable Ravinder Minde by standing on the seat of a motorcycle and facing backwards for 4.17 hours and covering 106.1 kilometre, a BSF spokesperson said.

The second feat of the day was achieved by Inspector Ashish Bhargava, who stood on his bike’s seat and covered 80.5 kilometre, and broke an earlier record of the Indian Army of 75.2 kms in the given time of just above two hours, the official said.

The Royal Enfield (350cc) riding “Janbaaz” bikers of the Border Security Force (BSF) also broke the record made by a similar team of the Indian Army in 2011.

The daredevil team of the country’s largest border guarding force was raised in 1990.

The about 2.5 lakh personnel strong force is primarily tasked to guard Indian borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.