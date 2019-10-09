‘Our biggest problem is our leader has walked away’: Salman Khurshid on Rahul Gandhi quitting Congress president post

Rahul Gandhi had stepped down as party chief after Congress’ humiliating lossiin Lok Sabha polls. (File Photo)

Salman Khurshid on Rahul Gandhi: As the Congress struggles to contain infighting ahead of crucial elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, a senior leader has openly accused Rahul Gandhi of leaving the party in a lurch. Congress veteran Salman Khurshid said that Rahul Gandhi’s decision to leave the president post in a “huff” following the 2019 Lok Sabha election results has had a serious impact on the party. The Congress could manage to win only 52 of 542 Lok Sabha seats in the April/May general elections.

Khurshid said Sonia Gandhi appears to be treating her appointment as the party chief as a “stop-gap arrangement”.

“We haven’t really got together to analyse why we got defeated. Our biggest problem is our leader has walked away,” international news agency Associated Press quoted Khurshid, as saying.

“It’s kind of left a vacuum. Sonia Gandhi stepped in, but there is more than an indication that she is treating herself as a stop-gap arrangement. I wish it wasn’t so,” the former External Affairs Minister went on to add.

Salman Khurshid’s blunt remarks has come at a time when media reports claimed that Rahul Gandhi has left the country for an undisclosed foreign location for a vacation. The timing of Gandhi’s tour, which comes just days ahead of the Maharashtra, Haryana polls, has once again given the Opposition fresh ammunition to the target the Congress.

The Congress is fighting for survival in both these states. In Haryana, the party stands at a preacarious situation with former state unit head Ashok Tanwar walking out after differences over choice of candidates. Tanwar even went on to allege that poll tickets were being sold for money.

Revolt is also brewing up in Maharashtra, where Congress is contesting the Assembly elections in alliance with Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress party. Sanjay Nirupam, who was considered to be close to Rahul Gandhi, has threatened to quit the party after candidates recommended by him for election ticket were ignored by the leadership.

Nirupam, who was removed as Mumbai Congress chief just ahead of Lok Sabha polls, has also refused to campaign for the party in the upcoming Assembly elections.