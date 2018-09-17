Salman Khan to inaugurate centre for special children in Jaipur

“Khan will meet the children and see the services provided by the centre for rehabilitating them,” former Rajasthan tourism minister Bina Kak, who is the trustee of ‘Umang’, the centre, said on Monday. (IE)

Bollywood actor Salman Khan will inaugurate a centre for special children in Jaipur on Tuesday. “Khan will meet the children and see the services provided by the centre for rehabilitating them,” former Rajasthan tourism minister Bina Kak, who is the trustee of ‘Umang’, the centre, said on Monday.

She said that actor will also inaugurate a shop which houses products made by the children.Later in the evening, the actor will attend a programme which will feature dance performances by the children, who have been trained by choreographer Shiamak Davar, she said.