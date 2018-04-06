Salman Khan jailed: Convicted for black buck poaching, here’s what we know of ‘Bhai’s’ first night in Jodhpur prison

The Tiger Zinda Hai superstar has been given a tag of “Qaidi No. 106” and was served dal-roti as dinner. Reports, however, claim that he did not have the food that was served to him.

Salman Khan, the hit-machine of Bollywood, is currently lodged at the Jodhpur Central Jail even as he hopes the Sessions court will grant him a bail today. Khan, who is fondly called “Bhai” and a man with a golden heart, is now spending time in prisoner as an ordinary prisoner. The Tiger Zinda Hai superstar has been given a tag of “Qaidi No. 106” and was served dal-roti as dinner. Reports, however, claim that he did not have the food that was served to him.

Khan was sent to five years of jail in connection with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Other accused in the case Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam were all acquitted by Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri.

Jail superintendent Vikram Singh said that Salman would not be given any “special treatment” in jail. It has been learnt that Salman Khan will be served simple khichdi as the morning meal. Singh said that Khan would have a simple wooden bed, a rug and a cooler in his cell. Singh further said that Salman has a blood pressure issue, but it was declared normal later after medical examination.

The Jail superintendent also said that prison authorities were considering keeping Salman with some other prisoners from today so that he is not alone. Earlier, Khan was threatened by a local gangster that he would be killed in Jodhpur.

Salman will be hoping for relief today from the Sessions court in the form of a bail. Salman’s legal counsel Anand Desai said that they had appealed to the Sessions Court and applied for an urgent hearing. According to Desai, the sessions court will hear the appeal for suspension of the sentence/ bail at 10.30 a.m. on Friday.