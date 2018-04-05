First Look: Salman Khan in jail; reel-life Chulbul Pandey walks-in as convict in Jodhpur prison

This is the fourth time when the ‘Tiger zinda hai’ actor has been lodged in the Jodhpur Central Jail. The actor had earlier spent 18 days in the jail in 1998, 2006 and 2007, in connection with the poaching case.

A picture speaks a thousand words! When Salman Khan, popular for his role as a fearless cop in blockbuster Dabangg, walked-in inside the Jodhpur’s central jail, the picture was shared many times on Twitter. With a sense of unease on his face, Salman Khan was captured walking inside the jail after court’s verdict. At least three such pictures have gone viral so far. A number of people have reacted to Salman Khan’s photos in jail.

“Salman : Mujhe Swagat nahi karoge ? Jailer in Jodhpur Central Jail : Swag se karenge Sab Ka Swagath,” one person said on Twitter. In another picture, Salman was seen sitting on the chair in Jodhpur jail in a ‘relaxed-posture’.

The pictures were taken earlier in the day after a Jodhpur court sentenced Salman to five years in jail on the charges of killing two blackbucks in October 1998. The court acquitted Salman’s colleagues, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre. The 52-year-old actor was taken to the Jodhpur Central jail from the court premises in a police vehicle.

The trial for the case was concluded on March 28, after which Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had reserved the judgment.

The court has sentenced Salman to five years in imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. The actor was held guilty under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. As per the court ruling, the actor has shot and killed the blackbucks, from the antelope family, in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1, 1998 during the shooting of the film “Hum Saath Saath Hain”.

The lawyer said that all the actors were in a Gypsy at the time of the incident. While Salman Khan was driving the car. During the ride, Salman spotted spotted a herd of blackbucks and killed two of them. All the accused, some of them accompanied by their family members, were present inside the courtroom when the verdict was announced.

A hearing on the bail plea of Khan will likely take place at 10.30 am on Friday.