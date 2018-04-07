Salman Khan granted bail LIVE Updates: Katrina Kaif reaches Galaxy appartments to meet Bollywood’s ‘Dabangg’

Visuals of Salman Khan at his residence.

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case verdict Live Updates: The Jodhpur sessions court announced its verdict on a bail plea filed by Salman Khan today at 3 pm. Jodhpur sessions court has given bail to Bollywood actor Salman Khan! After the verdict was announced, the fans of Salman Khan started to celebrate across the country. There have been a lot of response from who’s who of Bollywood as well. Salman’s “Dabangg” co-actor Sonu Sood tweeted, “A Good deed is the best Prayer. Welcome brother Salman Khan.” Singer Adnan Sami, who composed the music of Salman’s “Lucky: No Time for Love” said, “So happy for the bail of my dear brother Salman Khan. Relieved. Come home. JAI HO!”

The matter was heard by the district and sessions court on Friday but the verdict was reserved till Saturday. In his arguments, defence counsel Mahesh Bora said there were various loopholes in the investigation and argued that no investigation in any of the cases of poaching proved that Salman used firearms. He also said that the eyewitness in the case was not reliable. The magistrate Ravindra Kumar Joshi sought the record of the case from the lower court.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who was convicted in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case, was sentenced to five years in prison and was fined Rs 10,000 on Thursday. He was sent to Jodhpur Central Jail and was given the tag of “Qaidi no 106”. Meanwhile, Salman Khan had to spend another night in Jodhpur jail as the court reserved its decision on the actor’s bail plea.

Track the Live Updates on Salman Khan bail hearing in Blackbuck poaching case:

9.00 pm: Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has reached the residence of Salman Khan.

8.45 pm: WATCH SALMAN KHAN AT HIS RESIDENCE

8.25 pm: After getting bail in the blackbuck poaching case, Salman Khan has reached his residence in Mumbai. He was acknowledged the love of his fans outside his residence. Among the sea of his fan, Salman Khan waves to them confirming that he has reached his home. The next hearing at Jodhpur sessions court is on May 7. Until then, the ‘Sultan’ of Bollywood cannot leave the country.

8.10 pm: Salman Khan has reached his residence and his fans welcome him by bursting crackers! The entire route from the Mumbai airport to Salman Khan’s residence, fans have filled the streets.

7.45 pm: Salman Khan has arrived at the Mumbai airport. The supremo of Bollywood has left for his house at Galaxy Appartments.

7.30 pm: Salman Khan’s private aircraft to make the landing in Mumbai anytime now.

5.55 pm: Earlier visuals of Salman Khan coming out of Jodhpur Central Jail.

5.40 pm: Salman Khan reaches Jodhpur Airport.

5.30 pm: Bollywood star Salman Khan walks out of Jodhpur jail.

5.25 pm: Relatives of Jodhpur Central Jail prisoners say police isn’t letting them meet their relatives inside the jail. ‘It’s for the 1st time I’m unable to meet my husband’, says a woman who’d come to meet her husband in jail. Salman Khan who was lodged in same jail would be released shortly.

5.20 pm: Procedure at the jail premises is over. We are arranging security at the airport and security in transit. Once that is done, we will move him: Amandeep Singh Kapoor, DCP (East) Jodhpur on Salman Khan.

5.10 pm: Bollywood actor Salman Khan is expected to walk out of the jail very soon!

4.55 pm: Ramesh Taurani, the producer of Salman Khan’s next movie, “Race 3” said that he is “happy” that the actor has come out of jail. “For us, Salman coming of this was more important. Our prayers have been answered. The shooting of ‘Race 3’ is almost over, a romantic song is left, which will feature Salman and Jacqueline,” he said.

4.50 pm: The documents relating to bail for Bollywood star Salman Khan is being taken to Jodhpur jail as per the TV reports.

4.45 pm: Director Anees Bazmee hopes the “Sultan” star will soon be out of this case. “I am very very happy. He is a family, a very dear friend so I wanted me to be free at the earliest from all this. At the same time, we have to follow the law of the land. We are hopeful the higher court will look at things properly and he will be out of this soon,” he said. Anees Bazmee has worked with Salman Khan on movies like “No Entry”.

4.30 pm: Salman Khan’s “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” co-star Neil Nitin Mukesh took to Twitter to express his happiness over the decision. “And he finally gets Bail. Salman Khan more strength to you bhai. Believe in the power of justice and the God above,” he tweeted.

4.15 pm: PETA questions double standards in the Salman Khan case. Animal Rights Group says Blackbucks made to pay the price.

4.10 pm: Very happy with the decision, says Zafar Sareshwala, Salman Khan’s close friend.

Very happy with the decision, says Zafar Sareshwala, Salman Khan's close friend

4.00 pm: Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha posted a photo on Instagram.

3.55 pm: Check out what Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai tweeted:

Thanx God ???????? देर हैं अंधेर नहीं।

Good deeds will always pay @BeingSalmanKhan a full justice finally. He has already been punished mentally for 20 years for his big mistakes n still waiting for justice. God bless u salman @beinghuman???????? — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) April 7, 2018

3.42 pm: Senior lawyer Bharat Bhusan Sharma while speaking to NDTV informs that Bollywood actor Salman Khan can be released after the bail order reaches jail authorities. The lawyer adds that it takes about 20 minutes to fill a bail bond and an hour to process the same. And then only Salman Khan can be released from jail. As per the lawyer, the entire process could some more time and Salman Khan is expected to walk free after 7.30 pm.

3.40 pm: Rakhi sisters of Salman Khan Saba and Farah celebrate in Patna after he was granted bail by Jodhpur Court in Blackbuck Poaching Case.

3.38: Defence counsel Mahesh Bora said that Salman Khan is likely to be released this evening once the papers are ready and sent to jail authorities.

3.37 pm: Salman Khan’s sisters – Alvira and Arpita – were present during the hearing.

3.35 pm: “He (Salman Khan) will have to submit two bonds of Rs 25 thousand each, he cannot leave the nation without the court’s permission and will have to appear here again in person on May 7,” said Mahipal Bishnoi, Lawyer of Bishnoi community.

3.30 pm: Fans of Salman Khan gather outside his residence in Mumbai and celebrate following Jodhpur Court’s verdict in Blackbuck Paoching Case. The Court granted him bail in the case.

3.22 pm: WATCH – what Mahipal Bishnoi, Bishnoi Community’s lawyer has to say on the court order.

Salman Khan can not leave the country without the court's permission and will have to be present on 7 May, 2018 for the next hearing in the #BlackbuckPoachingCase: Mahipal Bishnoi, Bishnoi Community's lawyer.

3.21 pm: Salman Khan to walk free after 5 pm today.

3.20 pm: Bishnoi Community to move to high court to appeal against Salman Khan as per TV reports.

3.13 pm: Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s fans gather outside his residence in Mumbai and celebrate as per the latest reports.

3.12 pm: WATCH Salman Khan fans celebrate the verdict of Jodhpur session court.

Fans celebrate after Salman Khan was granted bail by Jodhpur Court

3.11 pm: Salman Khan fans burst firecrackers outside the Jodhpur Sessions Court. The crowds have since been dispersed by the police and security forces posted there.

3.09 pm: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has to appear before Jodhpur Sessions Court again on May 7. During this time, he cannot leave the country!

3.07 pm: WATCH what lawyers have to say on Salman Khan verdict.

TIMES NOW gives you the latest on Salman Khan after the actor was granted bail by Jodhpur Court

3.05 pm: The court has ordered Salman Khan a bail bond is Rs 50,000.

3.00 pm: Big relief for the Salman Khan. Jodhpur sessions court has given bail to Bollywood actor Salman Khan!

2.45 pm: Earlier in the day, Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar said, “Salman is one guy who is ready to take the rap. He is ready to take the rap, the blame (on himself). He is human at the end of the day.” He was speaking to the PTI, “Who doesn’t make a mistake? I definitely make a mistake. But when he makes a mistake, it is blown out of proportion.”

2.40 pm: As per the latest report from the Jodhpur sessions court, Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi has entered the courtroom. He is expected to give away the decision over Salman Khan’s bail plea application at 2:45.

2: 22 pm: As Salman Khan spend his second consecutive night at the Jodhpur Central Jail his Bollywood colleagues voiced their support for the ‘Sultan’ of Bollywood. Salman’s one of the closest friends from Bollywood Preity Zinta, who visited the actor in the jail yesterday, posted an inspirational message on Instagram that read “Hope is seeing light in spite of being surrounded by darkness.” “This too shall pass!! When all else fails it’s hope one holds on too,” she captioned the picture. Director Remo D’Souza, who for the first time has directed the 52-year-old star in their upcoming film “Race 3”, posted a photo of Salman on Twitter and captioned it “All I know is I love Salman Khan and a big fan of him as an actor but bigger FAN as a human.”

01: 52 pm: As per the TV report, the judgement on Salman Khan’s bail plea has been delayed an hour and now it will be out at 3 PM.

01: 40 pm: The decision on Salman Khan’s bail order has been reserved by justice Joshi. The decision is likely to be announced in next 20 minutes. Stay tuned with us for LIVE update on Salman Khan case.

01: 10 pm: Ever since the verdict was pronounced on Thursday, several Bollywood celebrities have been thronging Salman’s apartment in Mumbai. His Race 3 co-actor Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted outside his house on Friday evening and filmmaker David Dhawan who has made films like Judwaa and Biwi No 1 with Salman also came to be with his family in the difficult times.

12: 45 pm: Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar believes everyone makes mistakes, but when his superstar friend Salman Khan is at fault, it is “blown out of proportion”. On Thursday, the Jodhpur court convicted Salman for killing two blackbucks in October 1998 when he was shooting for the film “Hum Saath Saath Hai”, and sentenced him to five years in jail. The trial court acquitted his co-stars, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre, giving them the “benefit of doubt”.

12: 35 pm: In case you have just joined in, here’s what has happened till now.

District and Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi today heard the arguments of prosecution and defence. The hearing lasted for about an hour. Khan’s sisters – Alvira and Arpita – were also present during the hearing. In a late night development, Joshi was transferred to Sirohi as part of a reshuffle. The actor was on Thursday convicted by a trial court and sentenced to five years in prison for killing two blackbucks during the shooting of “Hum Saath Saath Hain” here.

12: 15 pm: A Rajasthan High Court had ordered transferring as many as 87 judicial officers across the state, which created quite a ruffle last night.

11: 50 am: No mobile phones or selfies are allowed, no outside food is coming inside, jail authorities are serving him food: Jodhpur Jail official

11: 30 am: Salman Khan’s sisters leave Jodhpur Court as Judge Joshi reserves the decision on Salman Khan’s bail plea till 2 PM.

11: 18 am: Salman Khan has been facing these charges for the last 20 years. He has not misbehaved and has corporated with the investigation: Mahesh Bora, Chief Counsel of Salman’s legal team

11: 10 am: “Verdict will be pronounced post lunch, we have concluded our arguments,” Hastimal Saraswat, Salman Khan’s lawyer Black Buck Paoching Case

11: 05 am: “Actor has accepted all terms and conditions for bail,” says lawyer.

10: 55 am: As per the TV reports, The bail order for Salman Khan is not reserved by Justice Joshi yet. The order is likely to be announced by afternoon.

10: 52 am: Prosecution said Salman Khan must not be given bail. They are also arguing on the statement given by the eyewitness.

#BREAKING — #BlackBuckPoachingCase: Salman Khan must not be given bail, says Prosecution. They are also arguing on the statement given by the eyewitness.

10: 48 am: Prosecution reads out the eyewitness account before the judge and said that the rural court’s verdict should not be suspended. The eyewitness account proves Salman Khan’s crime, the Prosecution read.

10: 45 am: The hearing inside the courtroom is underway. Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi reads out the provisions, briefs both sides.

10: 37 am: As per the TV report, lower court judge Dev Kumar Khatri, who convicted Salman Khan in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case has left the sessions court after meeting judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi.

10: 30 am: Hearing on Salman Khan’s bail plea begins in Jodhpur Court.

#BREAKING — Salman Khan's bail hearing begins in the #BlackBuckPoachingCase. Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi is hearing the case

10: 26 am: Salman Khan’s defence lawyers arrive in Jodhpur Court as they continue to be hopeful over Salman Khan’s bail.

Salman Khan's defence lawyers arrive in Jodhpur Court as they continue to be hopeful over Salman Khan's bail

10: 20 am: Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha thinks the court verdict has been harsh and that Salman has suffered enough in this case. “I spent a lot of time with Salim Saab on Thursday evening. It is always a pleasure to spend time with him. He is so well-informed. I call him Salim Pandit. The current crisis (Salman’s imprisonment) has not made him lose his sense of humour at all. He was full of life and very optimistic about his son’s release soon. We all are,” he said.

10: 16 am: Salman Khan’s sisters Alvira & Arpita arrive at the Jodhpur Court for the bail hearing. Watch Video-

#BREAKING — Salman Khan's sisters Alvira & Arpita arrive at the Jodhpur Court for the bail hearing in #BlackBuckPoachingCase

10: 10 am: Salman Khan’s bail plea must be heard, says an advocate in Salman’s legal team.

9: 59 am: Fans of ‘Bhai’ have flocked Jodhpur Jail where Salman Khan has been lodged as they demand Salman Khan’s release. Watch Video-

Fans flock Jodhpur Jail where Salman Khan has been lodged as they demand Salman Khan's release

9: 50 am: District & sessions court judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi has arrived at Jodhpur Court, he will be hearing Salman Khan’s bail plea. Khan was awarded a 5-year jail term.

9: 30 am: In a big relief for Salman Khan, Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi who was transferred to Sirohi, as per the TV reports, will come to court to hear the case further.

9: 23 am: In the latest update, Salman Khan case is on the list at No. 15.

9: 18 am: Mahipal Bishnoi, Bishnoi Community’s lawyer said that it is to judge’s own discretion whether he wants to continue hearing the case or not. “In high profile cases, it is left to judge’s own discretion whether he wants to continue hearing the case or recuse himself and allow his replacement to take over proceedings,” he said.

#SalmanConvicted — It is to judge's own discretion whether he wants to continue hearing the case or not: Mahipal Bishnoi, Bishnoi Community's lawyer

9: 08 am: Bollywood’s trade analyst Komal Nahta on Friday took to micro-blogging site Twitter and shared the news.

BREAKING NEWS: Salman's bail order may not be delivered tomorrow as District&Sessions Judge hearing his bail plea, RavindraKumarJoshi, has been transferred vide Order of Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur No. Estt. (RJS)/20/2018 dated 6April to Sirohi. Total 87 routine transfers done.

8: 52 am:The actor had on Thursday appealed for a bail following his conviction in the 20-year-old case.

8: 42 am: The Rajasthan High Court transferred Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi along with other 87 district judges. Joshi was scheduled to take the decision on the bail plea, filed by the actor in Jodhpur Sessions Court on Saturday.

8: 20 am: After routine transfer dashes Salman Khan’s hope of getting a bail tody. Now the actor’s leagal team are planning the next course of action. Watch Video-

Salman Khan's Lawyer Hastimal Saraswat gives his views on Salman Khan's conviction in the 1998 Black Buck Poaching Case

8: 01 am: Salman’s proceedings judge has been trasnfered, according to TV reports. The actor’s wait likely to continue for some more time now. The bail unlikely for him today.

7: 52 AM: The medical board report stated that there were holes, one inch in diameter, in the bones of blackbuck carcasses and this could be caused by shots fired from a gun. Relying on this report, the trial court refused to admit the argument of the defence that the hole had been made by the investigator using a charred piece of coal just to establish the story of poaching and frame Salman in the case. The defence counsel had argued in the court that such a hole could be made using burnt coal but failed to establish the same, leading the court to conclude that it was gun shot.

7: 48 am: The trial court, while convicting Salman Khan mentioned that it has been proved beyond doubt that the Bollywood superstar had shot them. It was the second post-mortem report of the two blackbucks that played a key role in proving that the animals had died of gunshots.

7: 28 am: Quadi no 106, who spend another day in jail after a sessions court reserved its decision on his bail plea till Saturday, was given sprouts and milk for breakfast after a late Thursday night, said Deputy Inspector General (jails) Vikram Singh.

7: 16 am: Salman Khan, was convicted in a 1998 poaching case, spent a restless night in Jodhpur Central Jail’s barrack number 2 and is being given no-frill meals with no concessions for his star status, a jail official said.

7: 10 am: Khan is facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the other actors have been charged under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

7: 05 am: The actor was sentenced to five years in prison on April 5 after being held guilty of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his movie ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ in 1998. The actor is currently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail.