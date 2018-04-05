Updates: Salman Khan sent to jail for 5 years in blackbuck poaching case; bail plea hearing Friday

Salman Khan convicted in blackbuck poaching case LIVE: The case pertains to poaching of two blackbucks during the shoot of Hum Saath – Saath Hain.

Salman Khan conviction LIVE updates: Salman Khan has been convicted in the black buck poaching case of 1998. The Jodhpur court delivered the verdict in the infamous 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Apart from Salman, Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam were other accused in the case. However, they have been acquitted.

Final arguments were concluded on March 28. The verdict was delivered by Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri. Salman and other actors were present in the court at the time of the pronouncement of the verdict.

Salman was facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, which prescribes six-year jail for the guilty. The case pertains to poaching of two blackbucks during the shoot of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’. Salman was last seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, released on December last. His next movie will be Race 3.

4.30 pm: Samir Soni, husband of Neelam, reacts: “We are happy for us but we are disappointed for Salman Khan. Justice has not been given properly in this case. I am feeling bad for him.”

3.43 pm: Jaya Bachchan reacts: “feel bad. He should be given relief. He has done a lot of humanitarian work.”

3.22 pm: Hearing in the bail application of Salman Khan in Blackbuck poaching case to take place on Friday in Jodhpur Session Court.

3.05 pm: Subhash Ghai reacts: “I am extremely shocked to hear @BeingSalmanKhan being convicted by session court but also having full trust in indian judiciary which has many other doors to appeal for final justice whatsoever. Since He is most loved person by industry N people for his human reasons too.”

3.01 pm: Salman taken to Jodhpur Central jail in police vehicle after being convicted in poaching case

2.28 pm: Salman Khan fans have expressed their shock over the verdict. Some experts aware with the development say that Salman will soon file an appeal in higher court.

2.22 pm: Some details on the verdict: Apart from the starts, a fifth person, Dushyant Singh, a local from the area, has also been acquitted.

2.16 pm: TV reports say that Salman Khan will be taken to Jodhpur central jail. A number of people gathered outside Court are raising slogans against Salman Khan.

2.10 pm: It’s official: Salman Khan has been awarded a 5 year jail term and a fine of Rs 10,000.

1.50 pm: Earlier, Khan was held guilty for killing two blackbucks in October 1998 but acquitted his colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre, a prosecution lawyer said.

1.40 pm: Reports say that Salman Khan can be awarded a 5 year jail term.

1.30 pm: A number of people are awaiting the quantum of sentence outside the court.

1.17 pm: Salman Khan conviction has rattled ‘Being Human’ shares; Mandhana Retail stock has taken a dive. Within minutes after the news of conviction of Salman Khan broke out, the stock of The Mandhana Retail Ventures Ltd crashed more than 4% on BSE.

1.17 pm: If Salman doesn’t get jail, he will have to spend time in Barack number 2 of Jodhpur central Jail where rape-accused Asaram, according to Rajasthan Patrika.

1.10 pm: “We’ll analyse the judgement. We want an immediate appeal to be filed against those who have been acquitted and we also demand maximum punishment for Salman Khan,” says Rampal Bhawad, State President, Bishnoi Tigers Vanya Evam Paryavaran Sanstha.

1.08 pm: On the judgement day in black buck killing case, Salman Khan reached the court dressed in black shirt and accompanied by his bodyguard. Other actors, some of them accompanied by their family members, were also in the courtroom when the verdict was read out.

12.38 pm: The sentence has not been pronounced as of now, Bhawani Singh, Public Prosecutor on Salman Khan, tells reporters in court

12.34 pm: Public prosecutors tell media that quantum of punishment for Salman Khan in Black Buck poaching case may be announced in the next 30 minutes.

12.14 pm: Big relief to Bollywood actor, family! TV reports claim Salman has been sentenced to two years of imprisonment. This means Salman will get bail and he may not have to go to jail. These reports have, however, not confirmed the exact quantum of punishment awarded to Salman.

12.02 pm: The announcement of the quantum of punishment against Saman Khan is expected after 2 pm today. If the quantum of punishment is below three years, then Salman may get bail from the Jodhpur court. if there is no hearing today, Salman will have to spend time in jail.

11.51 am: The quantum of punishment against Salman is yet to be decided.

11.42 am: Argument on the quantum of punishment is on. Salman Khan’s counsels are praying for probation, says NS Solanki, lawyer of Dushyant Singh who was co-accused in blackbuck poaching case

11.35 am: Salman, 52, was facing charges under Section 51 of Wildlife (Protection) Act. Other accused actors were charged under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. The maximum punishment under the Section 51 of Wild Life (Protection) Act is six years.

11.24 am: MASSIVE setback for Salman Khan! Jodhpur court has found Bollywood superstar Salman Khan guilty in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.Other accused Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Saif Ali Khan and Neelam have been acquitted.

11.13 am: Salman Khan pleads not guilty in Jodhpur court. He has denied all charges against him.

11.13 am: During the shooting of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’ in 1998, the actors had allegedly killed two black bucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in village Kankani near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1 and 2, 1998.

11.05 am: Salman Khan, 52, is facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the other actors have been charged under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. Maximum punishment under Section 51 is six years, according to PTI.

11.02 am: Judgement soon, Salman Khan reaches Jodhpur court.

10.58 am: Salman Khan leaves for court, the verdict in Black Buck Poaching Case to be pronounced shortly.



10:47 AM: Salman Khan’s sisters Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan have reached Jodhpur.

10:45 AM: Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Race 3 director Remo D’Souza said that the superstar never talked about the case while shooting. Notably, Khan was shooting for the film in Abu Dhabi

10:40 AM: Salman Khan’s lawyer HM Sarawat was seen performing puja ahead of big blackbuck poaching case verdict

10:38 AM: A Jodhpur court last year had acquitted actor Salman Khan and gave him the benefit of doubt in a case in which the actor was charged under the Arms Act.

10:35 AM: Earlier, Salman Khan was acquitted by the Rajasthan High Court in two 1998 chinkara poaching cases.

10:33 AM: Salman Khan had reached Jodhpur yesterday and is staying up at Hotel Taj- Hari Mahal

10:30 AM: Charges that Salman Khan is facing

Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. Maximum punishment under Section 51 is six years.

Charges that Saif Ali Khan and others are facing

Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Cod

10:25 AM: Reports are coming from Jodhpur that security has been stepped up outside the District & Additional Sessions court. There is separate enclosure for media as well.

10:20 AM: Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Katrina Kaif have visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

10:15 AM: Salman Khan’s upcoming movies are Race 3, Bharat, Dabangg 3. His upcoming Television projects are 10 Ka Dum and Bigg Boss

10:10 AM: Salman Khan will reach Jodhpur Court at 11 am, according to the Bollywood superstar’s lawyer

10:05 AM: According to the latest report, Hastimal Saraswat, who is Salman Khan’s lawyer, has arrived at Jodhpur court

10:03 AM: Public Prosecutor’s statement

Public Prosecutor Bhawani Singh Bhati had said that all the accused were travelling in a Gypsy car that night and Salman Khan was driving the vehicle. Bhati claimed that it was Salman, who spotted a herd of black bucks, shot at and killed two of them. According to Bhati, on being spotted and chased, they fled from the spot leaving the dead animals there.

9:58 AM: According to report, Judge Dev Kumar Khatri has arrived at the Jodhpur court for the hearing for blackbuck case in Rajasthan

9:55 AM: WATCH- Big statement by Saif Ali Khan’s lawyer Krishan Vyas



What is blackbuck case?

Salman Khan was in Jodhpur for the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998. He was accused of killing two black bucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998. Along with Salman, Neelam, Tabu and Saif Ali Khan were accused in the case. It has been learnt that Salman is facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. Neelam, Tabu and Saif Ali Khan have been charged under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. Maximum punishment under Section 51 is six years.

9:45 AM: Salman Khan’s lawyer’s statement

Khan’s counsel H M Saraswat has earlier claimed that prosecution has failed to prove the allegations. He said there were several loopholes in the prosecution’s story. It engaged in tampering and fabricating evidence and documents as well as roping in fake witnesses to prove its case.

9:40 AM: Salman Khan will be seen in his next Race 3, scheduled to be released in EID

9:33 AM: Saif Ali Khan, Neelam and Sonali Bendre’s lawyer says, “if they are found guilty then there is equal punishment for all”.

9:30 AM: Security arrangements have been stepped up outside Jodhpur court. Police personnel have been deployed ahead of verdict in Blackbuck poaching case.

9:20 AM: It has been learnt that the case also involved two more accused, Dushyant Singh, who was allegedly accompanying the actors when the poaching took place, and Dinesh Gawre, said to be Salman Khan’s assistant.

9:15 AM: According to reports, Salman Khan was accused of killing two black bucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998. Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam were there during the shooting of “Hum Saath Saath Hain”.

9:10 AM: It has been learnt that a fan had misbehaved with Tabu while she was coming out of the Jodhpur airport on Wednesday morning. All the actors, including Salman Khan, have reached Jodhpur. They will be present in the court.

9:05 AM: Yesterday, a video clipping of Saif Ali Khan has gone viral on social media circulated in which he was seen getting annoyed over media questions and threatening his driver by saying ‘Sheehsa upar karo aur reverse kar lo varna padegi ek (close windowpane, put car in reverse or else you will get slapped).