Salman Khan Blackbuck case hearing Live Updates: Bhai arrives in Jodhpur Court

The hearing for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s plea challenging the trial court order sentencing him to a five-year jail term in connection with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case will be held at a sessions judge court in Jodhpur today. Khan, who had left from the hotel in the morning, has arrived at Jodhpur District & Sessions Court for hearing in the case, according to reports.

According to the actor’s counsel Nishant Bora, the matter is listed for hearing on Monday before Jodhpur District and Sessions Judge Chandra Kumar Songara. The ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor has reached the Rajasthan city on Sunday afternoon from Mumbai by a regular flight, a police official said. Family members of ‘Bhai’, Alvira, bodyguard Shera have also arrived with the 52-year-old actor who is staying at a five-star hotel, according to Police official. It has been learnt that Khan will be present in the court during the hearing.

In a major relief for Khan, he was granted bail by District and Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi. Khan was released from the Jodhpur jail, where he spent two nights, on April 7 after then District and Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi here granted him bail in the case. In his order granting bail, Joshi had allowed Khan’s application for suspension of sentence for a month against his conviction. He also directed Khan not to leave the country without the court’s permission. In a late evening order on April 6, Joshi was transferred to Sirohi as part of a reshuffle carried out by the Rajasthan High Court. He was replaced by Songara.

Earlier, Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had on April 5 sentenced Khan to five years in prison for killing two blackbucks during the shooting of “Hum Saath Saath Hain” in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1, 1998. The trial court had acquitted his Bollywood colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre and a local, Dushyant Singh, giving them the “benefit of doubt” for the incident.

