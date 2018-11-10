Sale of unauthorised firecrackers: CPCB issues notices to police chiefs and DMs of Delhi-NCR

The Central Pollution Control Board has shot show-cause notices to the Delhi Police commissioner and district magistrates of Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Noida over sale and bursting of unauthorised fire crackers despite the Supreme Court ban.

The notices have been also sent to the Police Commissioner of Faridabad, Gurgaon and SP of Ghaziabad and Noida.

In a letter, CPCB chairperson S P Singh Parihar has sought a report within seven days on action taken to “prevent sale of unauthorised fire crackers along with reason for non-compliance of the SC order”.

The Delhi-NCR recorded its worst air quality in the “severe” category a day after Diwali. Authorities attributed the spike in pollution level to burning of toxic fire crackers.

Parihar, in the notice, said it has been reported that fire crackers other than those permitted by the apex court were sold and burst on Diwali in Delhi, Fariabad, Gurgaon and Noida.

“The above status indicates non-compliance of the Supreme Court order,” the letter said.

“Direction is hereby issued to district magistrate to submit report on action taken to prevent sale of unauthorised fire crackers along with reason for non-compliance of the Supreme Court order,” it said in its notices to district magistrates and the police departments.

At least 562 cases were registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code in connection with bursting of firecrackers.

The Supreme Court has allowed people to burst firecrackers from 8 PM to 10 PM only on Diwali and other festivals. The apex court allowed manufacture and sale of just the “green crackers” which have low emission of light, sound and harmful chemicals.

The court said the police should ensure that there is no sale of banned firecrackers and in case of any violation, the Station House Officer (SHO) of concerned Police Station of the area would be held personally liable and this would amount to committing contempt of the Court.

But despite the Supreme Court’s order, certain places recorded violations where fire crackers were burnt before and after the set timeframe.