Sakshi, Ajitesh appear before Allahabad HC amid kidnapping rumours, get police protection

The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted police protection to Sakshi Mishra and Ajitesh Kumar.

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Rajesh Mishra’s daughter Sakshi and her husband Ajitesh today made a dramatic appearance at the Allahabad High Court amid rumours of the couple being kidnapped. Reports had emerged that the couple was kidnapped from outside the court premises at gunpoint by a few armed men. The couple had to appear before the High Court today to seek police protection.

Justice Siddharth Verma granted police protection to Sakshi (23) and Ajitesh (29) who had asked for security contending that there is a threat to their life from the BJP MLA who is unhappy with the marriage.

Sakshi is daughter BJP’s Bithari Chainpur MLA Rajesh Misha. Sakshi and Ajitesh are on the run since the former announced her marriage last week in a video shared on Facebook.

Earlier, eyewitnesses claimed that Sakshi and Ajitesh were abducted on gunpoint by armed men outside from the Allahabad High Court. However, a few minutes later they appeared before the court and were granted police protection.

They were also roughed up by some lawyers as soon as they stepped out of the courtroom after the hearing, eyewitnesses told PTI.

Later, police clarified that a young couple who had come to the court to seek protection after marriage were kidnapped at gunpoint. The incident took place around 8:30 am. The couple was later rescued by police from Fatehpur and the alleged kidnappers were arrested. The incident took place just before Sakshi and Ajitesh’s case was to be heard by the court.

Last week, Sakshi took to social media to announce her marriage to Ajitesh, a Dalit. In the video, she claimed threat from her father and his men. She urged her father not to send his “goons” behind her. While Shakshi is a Brahmin, Ajitesh is a Dalit by caste. She alleged that her father’s men were out to kill Ajitesh and his family because she married a Dalit boy against his wishes.