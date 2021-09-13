Sakinaka rape-murder shocking, but Mumbai ‘safest city for women’ in the world, says Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena said the recent incidents of crime against women in Maharashtra were a "blot" on the state's culture and the feeling of anger among people was justified.

The Shiv Sena on Monday said that while the brutal rape-murder of a woman in Sakinaka area has shocked everyone, Mumbai remains the “safest city” in the world for women and there should be no doubt about it in anyone’s mind.

The Sena, in its editorial mouthpiece ‘Saamna’, said that the recent incidents of crime against women in Maharashtra were a “blot” on the state’s culture and the feeling of anger among people was justified.

A 34-year-old woman, who was raped and brutalised with an iron rod by a man inside a stationary tempo in Saki Naka, succumbed to her injuries in the early hours of Saturday. The crime, which bore similarity to the 2012 `Nirbhaya’ gang-rape case of Delhi, took place in the wee hours of Friday. The suspect, arrested within a few hours of the incident, was later charged with murder.

The remarks from Sena come two days after Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, when questioned over the absence of police patrolling units in the Saki Naka area, said that the police cannot be present at every crime location. Nagrale’s remarks drew criticism from the NCW who demanded an apology from him.

The Sena mouthpiece that said incidents like the rape and murder of a woman in Sakinaka area here were a result of a “horrible pervertedness”, which can be seen in any part of the world, and the comparison of the Mumbai incident with the Hathras case (in Uttar Pradesh where a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered last year) was completely wrong.

The editorial claimed that the Hathras case culprits had the “support of the state’s rulers” and there was a delay in their arrest. The victim’s body was burnt in a hurry by the government to destroy evidence, it further claimed.

“The Yogi government said there was no rape in Hathras, which proved to be wrong,” the Marathi daily said, adding that the urgency with which a team of the National Commission for Women team reached Sakinaka was not shown in the Hathras case.

It claimed that workers of a particular political party took to streets to “protect” the accused in the Kathua rape case (of a minor girl in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018), whereas in the Sakinaka incident, police arrested the accused in 10 minutes.