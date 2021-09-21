Saki Naka rape case: CM Thackeray questions Maha Governor’s call for special assembly session; terms it ‘lethal for democracy’

Thackeray had also referred to the rape and murder cases in BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand highlighting that the issue is not only limited to Saki Naka.

The infamous Saki Naka rape case has pitted Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari against each other. CM Thackeray has written to the governor saying that his stand of supporting the BJP’s demand to convene a special session of Maharashtra assembly to discuss the case will be lethal for democracy. Thackeray’s remark came after Governor Koshyari requested the CM to consider BJP women lawmakers’ demand for the session.

Responding to Koshyari’s request, Thackeray wrote a strongly-worded four-page letter hitting back by saying that since crime against women is a national issue, the governor should request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to call a four-day special session of Parliament to discuss it, reported Hindustan Times.

Last week, a delegation of women BJP MLAs met Koshyari and had urged him to ask the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to call a two-day special session of the Maharashtra legislature to discuss violence against women. After this, Koshyari had written to the CM.

Replying to Governor Koshyari’s letter, Thackeray had also referred to the rape and murder cases in BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand highlighting that the issue is not only limited to Saki Naka. He also said that the Mumbai Police had acted swiftly and arrested the suspects immediately.

“The heinous crime that took place in Saki Naka is a disgrace to humanity. The case will be tried on a fast track & the culprit will be severely punished, ensuring justice to the woman who lost her life due to this dreadful crime. Officials are directed to speed up investigation,” Thackeray had said on September 11.

Chitra Kishor Wagh, Vice President of BJP Maharashtra, today protested by burning CM Thackeray’s letter to the governor. “The atrocities against women and girls in the state are going on under your nose. Every incident that happens in the country is bad….We feel sorry for all of them but we will keep questioning you on every incident that happens in Maharashtra and you will have to answer it,” she said.

BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had also hit out at the MVA government for failing to keep in check the atrocities against women.