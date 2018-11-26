Sajad Lone’s elder brother Bilal says their paths different, plans to rename Peoples Conference

Separatist leader Bilal Gani Lone, elder brother of People’s Conference chairman Sajad Lone, said that their paths are different from each other and that he has plans to change name of his party to end the confusion. Bilal who represents Peoples Conference (PC) of Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, said that he has a different path and will remain in pro-freedom politics throughout his life.

Bilal said that his father Abdul Gani Lone died for his beliefs and principles and he will carry his legacy forward. “I am on the right path, the path my father had chosen for himself and his party,” he told The Indian Express.

Bilal said that he has convened a meeting of his people to discuss changing the name of his outfit to end the confusion between two PCs. “I can tell them my point of view. I can’t force anybody. I have a very strong group of followers who are with me and will hopefully continue to be with me,” he told the daily.

Also Read: Dynasts Omar, Mehbooba ganged up to keep me out, claims Sajad Lone

On his terms with younger brother Sajad Gani Lone, who has sided with the BJP, Bilal said that they have different ideologies and separated politically a long time ago.

“Sajad and I have separated politically a long time ago… For all practical purposes, these are two parties now with two different and distinct political ideologies,” he said.

On joining the mainstream, Bilal said that Sajad had invited him saying we can come together to become a strong political force. “I said thanks a lot, I am fine where I am. It was a very brief conversation… He never asked me again.”

On his decision to join the Hurriyat, he said that it was a good decision. “I will always stand by it.”

When asked how they can go on different paths politically when their support base was the same, Bilal said that he working in Kashmir for a bigger cause and it is much bigger than getting election to Assembly or forming a government. Bilal added that his only wish is to serve the people of Kashmir.

Bilal and Sajad are sons of deceased separatist leader Ashraf Ghani Lone who was assassinated in 2002. According to Sajad, his father was killed at the behest of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Gilani and Pakistan’s notorious spy agency ISI. Sajad’s People’s Conference had contested the Assembly polls in 2014 and won two seats. Sajad was also inducted into the Mehbooba Mufti Cabinet from BJP’s quota.