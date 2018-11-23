Sajad Lone dares PDP, NC: Go to court, I have the numbers



PDP and Congress had joined hands to form the government with outside support of NC in the state. (PTI)

Amid the talks of a legal move to challenge the dissolution of the J&K Assembly, Peoples Conference President Sajad Lone on Thursday dared the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party to go to court against the decision of Governor Satyapal Malik.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Lone said that their — PDP and NC — moving to the court will be a “blessing in disguise” as he has the requisite numbers for a floor test.

PDP and Congress had joined hands to form the government with outside support of NC in the state. However, governor Satyapal Malik dissolved the House citing stability issue as Peoples Conference President Sajad Lone too had staked the claim to form the government.

The governor’s decision irked many senior leaders who were mulling the option of approaching the court. Reacting to this, Lone said that let them — PDP, NC and Congress — approach the Supreme Court and get the dissolution of the Assembly reversed.

“It will be a blessing in disguise for us. I am confident they will not have the requisite numbers. I don’t think they will approach the court because their sole aim is to save their families (Muftis and Abdullahs) from rebellion against their leadership,” Lone added.

He further said that all the BJP legislators were ready to support his claim to form the government.

Mehbooba Mufti in her letter to the governor had claimed that PDP had 29 MLAs, and support from NC (15) & Congress (12) would take the total number of legislators to 56, which is 12 more than the required.

Lone also alleged that PDP and NC were lying about their numbers. “The emperor and the empress get together to keep the third regional party out. They hadn’t talked to their MLAs. Their MLAs were issuing statements against each other…a floor test would have exposed it all,” he told IE.

Sajad claims that he has the support of many PDP rebels and BJP, which is the second largest party with 25 legislators.