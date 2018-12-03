Sajad Lone a political dynast himself, his father introduced militancy in Valley, says Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has hit back at People’s Conference chief Sajad Lone on the charge of dynastic politics and said that he was a political dynast himself. Referring to his father Abdul Gani Lone, Abdullah said that it is he who is to be blamed for introducing militancy in Kashmir.

Farooq said that in 1984, when his government was dismissed by then Governor Jagmohan, it was Lone’s father who visited him to say he will bring guns from Pakistan. “He (Sajad’s father) said I am going to Pakistan, I am going to get the guns,” Abdullah told reporters in Baramulla on Sunday, The Indian Express reported.

Farooq said that he urged Lone not to bring guns in the Valley but he ignored the request. The NC leader said that later he had confessed to him that he has made a mistake.

Also Read: Dynasts Omar, Mehbooba ganged up to keep me out, says Sajad Lone

“With folded hands, I told him not to get the gun here. (I told him) the chastity of our mothers and sisters will be affected, our young would be killed… our village, our cities would be plundered. But he brought the gun here,” he said.

“When he came back, he apologised to me and said we have made a mistake, (we should) not have brought the gun,” he added.

Responding to Sajad’s accusations around dynasty politics, the former CM said, “What is he (Sajad Lone)?. He is also the product of dynasty politics.”

Earlier, Sajad Lone had said that his party is against dynastic politics and claimed that NC-PDP-Congress decided to come together to prevent him from forming the government.

Sajad Lone has emerged as a prominent political force in the Valley recently. His role in state politics could be gauged by the fact that BJP backed his candidature for the CM’s post when NC-PDP-Congress came together in a bid to form government in the state that was put under Governor’s rule nearly six months ago.

Lone had also served as a minister in the erstwhile BJP-PDP government headed by Mehbooba Mufti from BJP’s quota.

Defending the decision to ally with arch rival PDP and the Congress, Farooq said that said that his party supported PDP with an aim to put up a united fight against the tinkering of Article 35-A and Article 370. Asserting that his party and Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP were on the same page on the issue. The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said that the PDP-NC-Congress government would call for elections after a few months after putting up a strong challenge to do away with Article 35-A and Article 370.

Several petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court against Article 35-A and Article 370 of the Constitution that provides special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir. The petitions have been filed by Delhi-based NGO ‘We the Citizens’ and a few other groups who say that the Articles discriminate against the citizens of the state and the rest of the country.