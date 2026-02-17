A video recorded inside an SUV that mowed 23-year-old biker to death in Delhi’s Dwarka earlier this month has now surfaced on social media. The SUV – a Mahindra Scorpio – was driven allegedly by a minor, who was out on a drive with his sister to make fun reels. The deceased, identified as Sahil Dhaneshra, was going to the office when the incident took place.

The crash took place at 11:57 am on February 3 near Lal Bahadur Shastri College under the Dwarka South police station limits, according to a PTI report.

What did the video show?

The footage showed a 17-year-old minor driving the vehicle at high speed while filming a social media reel, shortly before it collided head-on with the motorcycle ridden by Sahil Dhaneshra.

The Scorpio SUV was seen travelling at high speed on a road without a divider. The video, which went viral, was reportedly shot by the minor driver’s sister who was seated next to him.

In the footage, the vehicle appeared to swerve into the opposite lane and narrowly miss a bus.

Police found a pile-up at the scene involving a Scorpio SUV, a Swift Dzire taxi and Sahil’s motorcycle. Sahil was found lying by the roadside and was declared dead.

‘Sahil wasn’t taken to hospital on time’

Sahil’s mother, Inna Maakan, shared an emotional video on social media days after her son’s death, claiming that was killed due to the suspect’s reckless urge to make “speed fun reels.”

“I raised my child for 23 years as a single mother. On February 3, my innocent child was blown away by a car. I am a helpless mother,” she said in the video posted on X.

Maakan revealed that she reached the accident spot at 1 pm. “[Sahil] was in a very bad condition. I understood that he had been screaming for 10 minutes. An ambulance was there but he was not taken to the hospital,” she said in the video.

Raised by a single parent, Dhaneshra had dropped studies to support his mother financially, according to a report.

“He was pursuing BBA and was in his final year. He had to pause his studies for a while due to financial difficulties, as he came from a single-parent family. He always supported his mother and was actively involved in their family business. He was never idle at home and worked hard every day. We didn’t meet him much because of his work, but he was a very motivated and disciplined person..,” his friend was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Minor suspect now out on interim bail

The minor was apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

He was granted interim bail on February 10 due to his Class 10 board examinations, News18 reported. Investigators have seized all vehicles and collected CCTV footage as part of the ongoing probe, according to PTI.

Delhi Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).