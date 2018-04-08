Sahara Samay journalist shot by unknown bike-borne assailants at his residence in Ghaziabad

Two bike-borne men barged into the residence of a TV journalist here today and shot him in the stomach and right-hand following which he was rushed to a hospital.

Two bike-borne men barged into the residence of a TV journalist here today and shot him in the stomach and right-hand following which he was rushed to a hospital, a police officer said. Anuj Chaudhary, who works with a Hindi news channel, is the husband of a BSP councillor and the police are looking at past enmity as being a motive behind the crime, he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Vaibhav Krishna, said two bike-borne assailants, who were wearing helmets, barged into the scribe’s residence and fired at him. “The firing incident occurred due to old enmity,” Krishna said. Chaudhary’s wife Nisha was elected a councillor on a BSP ticket, according to a police officer.

The injured scribe was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment, he said. Chaudhary had just returned home after a visit to Razapur village, where road construction work was on, the officer said. “The family members have identified the assailants, though a complaint is yet to be received,” he added.