Sagar Dhankar murder case: Wrestler Sushil Kumar set to lose his job with Indian Railways

Olympic medallist and wrestler Sushil Kumar, who was arrested a day ago for his alleged involvement in the murder of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium, is set to lose his government job with the Indian Railways.

Sushil Kumar was appointed as the Administrative Officer of the Northern Railway Sports Association in 2013. He was made the OSD (Officer on Special Duty) of the Wrestling Academy in 2012. He was working with the Northern Railway as a senior commercial manager and was also posted by the Delhi government as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Chhatrasal Stadium for the development of sports at the school level. Notably, Sushil Kumar was on deputation with the Delhi government since 2015 and had already got an extension for 2020. His application for a further one-year extension was recently rejected by the Delhi government and sent back to his parent organisation Northern Railway.

The Northern Railway today informed the Railway Board has received a report from the Delhi government which says FIRs have been registered against him. Northern Railway CPRO Deepak Kumar said that he will be suspended and an official order for the same will be issued in a couple of days.

The two-time Olympic medallist was on the run for nearly three weeks and was arrested yesterday along with co-accused Ajay from outer Delhi’s Mundka area.

Sagar Dhankar was beaten to death while two of his friends were assaulted allegedly by Sushil Kumar and his goons on May 4 at the Chhatrasal Stadium. Kumar had earlier moved anticipatory bail plea claiming that the entire investigation has been conducted in a biased mindset. He alleged that victims in the case have criminal antecedents, and when Sushil asked them to vacate a property that belonged to his wife, they tried to falsely implicate him.