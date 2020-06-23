  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi violence: Pregnant Jamia Miliia Islamia student Safoora Zargar granted bail

By: |
Published: June 23, 2020 2:47 PM

Safoora Zargar bailDelhi violence: Pregnant Jamia student Safoora Zargar gets bail.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to pregnant Jamia Miliia Islamia student Safoora Zargar. Safoora was arrested by the police for her role in the Delhi violence case.

The court granted bail to Safoora after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta did not oppose it on humanitarian ground.

Related News

The Jamia students arrested under the UAPA in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in February.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi violence Pregnant Jamia Miliia Islamia student Safoora Zargar granted bail
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Nadda will not dare to ask PM Modi to explain 2,264 Chinese incursions since 2015: Chidambaram
2Ladakh standoff: Rahul Gandhi Tweets Photo clicked by father Rajiv Gandhi in fresh poser to Modi government
3Don’t require Donald Trump but India needs to become self-reliant to take on China: Shiv Sena