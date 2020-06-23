Delhi violence: Pregnant Jamia Miliia Islamia student Safoora Zargar granted bail

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to pregnant Jamia Miliia Islamia student Safoora Zargar. Safoora was arrested by the police for her role in the Delhi violence case.
The court granted bail to Safoora after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta did not oppose it on humanitarian ground.
The Jamia students arrested under the UAPA in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in February.
