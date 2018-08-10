Saffron Rajasthan? Why Vasundhara Raje’s move to rename three villages ahead of polls has riled the Congress

The Rajasthan government’s decision to rename three villages in the state, and more in the near future, has sparked a massive political row with opposition Congress alleging that the BJP-led Vasundhara Raje government is making attempts to create disharmony in the society ahead of the Assembly polls that will be held later this year. On Thursday, the Rajasthan government’s proposal to rename three villages was cleared by the Home Ministry. The villages that were renamed are Ismail Khurd as Pichanwa Khurd in Jhunjhunu district, Miyon Ka Bara as Mahesh Nagar in Barmer district and Narpada as Narpura in Jalore district.

Defending the decision, Union Minister and BJP’s Rajasthan unit chief Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the change in the names of villages over the years was an outcome of degeneration of the names of the villages and that restoring their original identity should not be seen through a political prism.

“Historically, names of many cities have been changed due to degeneration. There are many such examples in the country and in Rajasthan where the names (of cities) were renamed at a particular time or under a particular regime. According to me, if the majority of that region wants to restore its original identity, there should be no objection,” he told reporters in Delhi. The minister further added that the people in these villages were happy with the change.

According to reports, a proposal has also been sent to the state government to rename Salemabad in Ajmer to Shri Nimbark Tirth.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has alleged that the BJP government is resorting to polarisation ahead of the Assembly polls. Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath termed the decision unfortunate. “It is a very unfortunate decision. Taking steps like this will create disharmony… this is not right.”

The decision to rename villages is bound to spark a controversy as it comes ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled for later this year.