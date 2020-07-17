  • MORE MARKET STATS

Saffron colour daubed on Periyar’s statue; parties protest

By: |
Published: July 17, 2020 1:49 PM

DMK MLA N Karthik also condemned the incident and said that this could be an attempt to destroy peace in Tamil Nadu.

The statue was one of the three of the social reformer installed in the city.The statue was one of the three of the social reformer installed in the city. (Representative image)

A life size statue of social reformer E V Ramasami ‘Periyar’ was found daubed with saffron colour at Sundarapuram area here on Friday, leading to protests by workers of DMK, MDMK and VCK at the spot.

The workers, who cleaned the statue, demanded the arrest of the culprits and warned that they would intensify their agitation if such incidents recurred, police said.

Related News

The statue was one of the three of the social reformer installed in the city in 1995. The activists dispersed after police assured them that action would be taken.

CPI district secretary V S Sundaram said defacing the statue of Periyar was not acceptable and urged police to take immediate action and arrest the ‘anti-social elements’.

DMK MLA N Karthik also condemned the incident and said that this could be an attempt to destroy peace in Tamil Nadu.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Saffron colour daubed on Periyar’s statue parties protest
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi: AAP govt extends ban on gutkha, pan masala by another year
2Palghar lynching: SC dismisses fresh plea seeking judicial probe, action against cops
3Ray of hope: Modi’s ‘Saubhagya’ scheme brings new lease of life to remote villages in Jammu and Kashmir