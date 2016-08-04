Safety trials of Miyapur-SR Nagar stretch of Hyderabad Metro soon

The HRM Project is the world’s largest public-private partnership project (PPP) in the sector. The metro network will cover a total distance of around 72 km across three corridors. (Source: PTI)

The safety certification trials of the 12-km Miyapur-SR Nagar stretch of Hyderabad Metro Rail (HRM) project here will be conducted soon, a top official said today.

“We have completed 58 km of Metro foundations, 56 km of pillars and 46 km of viaduct and work on both the depots have been completed.

For the Nagole-Mettuguda 8-km stretch, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has already given safety certification. The second stage of Miyapur-SR Nagar (12 km) stretch will go for safety certification trials very soon,” HMR managing director NVS Reddy told reporters.

“The project is on schedule and going on well … there are still some hurdles and we will overcome them,” Reddy said in a reply to a query.

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH), is developing the 72-km elevated Hyderabad Metro Rail project which will have three corridors and 66 stations.

The project was initially scheduled to be completed by July 2017, but delays like changes in alignment, land acquisition and other issues have resulted in the project overshooting the deadline and all the three Metro Rail corridors, including the one passing through the Old City, would be completed by December 2018, authorities had earlier said.