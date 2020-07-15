  • MORE MARKET STATS

Safety of women, children top most priority of Modi govt: Amit Shah

Published: July 15, 2020 6:42 PM

This portal is an initiative of the central government to facilitate victims and complainants to report cyber crime complaints online.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that the safety of women and children is the top most priority of the Narendra Modi government.

The home minister’s comments came in the wake of the government launching a portal a few months ago for registering cyber crime complaints online.

“The safety and security of women and children is the top most priority of Modi government. There is also a special provision on cybercrime.gov.in to report cyber crimes against women and children. You can visit the portal to report any such incident,” he tweeted.

This portal caters to complaints pertaining to cyber crimes only with special focus on cyber crimes against women and children. The complaints reported on this portal are dealt by law enforcement agencies and police based on the information available in the complaints.

It is imperative to provide correct and accurate details while filing complaint for prompt action, an official said.

