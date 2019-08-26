Sadhvi Pragya’s shocker on Arun Jaitley’s demise: Opposition using ‘marak shakti’ against BJP

Pragya Thakur made the remarks during a function in Bhopal to pay homage to Arun Jaitley and Babulal Gaur.

Controversial Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur stirred a controversy on Monday saying that a saint had told her that the Opposition was ‘trying to curse’ use ‘marak shakti’ on the BJP. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader made the remarks during a function in Bhopal to pay homage to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former MP chief minister Babulal Gaur.

“Once a Maharaj ji told me that bad times are upon us and Opposition is upto something, using some ‘marak shakti’ against BJP. I later forgot what he said, but now when I see our top leaders leaving us one by one, I am forced to think, wasn’t Maharaj ji right?” Thakur is seen saying in a video posted by ANI.



Former Union minister Arun Jaitley passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness. He was admitted to the AIIMS in New Delhi on August 9 after he complained of breathlesness. The senior BJP leader was kept on life-support under the supervision of a team of multi-disciplinary doctors for nearly 2 weeks. On Sunday, Jaitley was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi.

Babulal Gaur, former Madhya Pradesh CM, had passed away last week due to a cardiac arrest. He was 89. The BJP leader breathed his last at Narmada Hospital in Bhopal where he was admitted after he complained of uneasiness earlier.

A number of other senior political leaders have passed away this month. Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj passed away at the age of 67 after suffering a heart attack. Sheila Dikshit, former Delhi Chief Minister, passed away on July 20 after keeping unwell for a few weeks. Among other BJP leaders to have passed away in the recent past include, Gopinath Munde, Anat Kumar