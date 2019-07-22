Sadhvi Pragya pulled up by BJP over ‘toilet’ remark, asked to refrain from such utterances

Pragya Singh Thakur

Pragya Singh Thakur, a first-time BJP parliamentarian from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, was admonished today by her party for her comment that she “wasn’t elected to get drains and toilets cleaned”. According to reports, BJP’s working president JP Nadda disapproved of the comments and told the controversial politician to refrain from such utterances. Sadhvi Pragya was summoned to the party headquarters where she was given the dressing down, reports citing sources said.

The BJP lawmaker was attending a meeting of party workers in Sehore, a part of her constituency, when locals raised the issue of cleanliness in the city. “We were elected to get your drainage cleaned. Even we were been elected to get your toilets cleaned. However, we will remain honest on fulfilling the responsibilities for which we have been elected,” Thakur can be heard saying in a video that has gone viral.

Slamming her statement, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said the statement showed her thought process. “Not at all surprised, neither I am shocked by this obnoxious statement. She says this because that is her thought process. The MP believes in the caste and class discrimination happening in India”, he told ANI.

He further added, “She also clearly tells that the kind of work the caste has defined, that should continue. It is very unfortunate. Also, she has openly opposed the PM’s programme”.

The remark by the saffron leader has come at a time NDA government led by PM Modi has been pushing the ‘Swacch Bharat Abhiyan’ as one of the largest cleanliness mission in the country. The PM had launched the mission in 2014 to achieve sanitation coverage across the country. In this year’s budget, the mission has been expanded to focus on solid waste management in every village across the country.

Even in April, she had stirred up a controversy by saying that Mumbai ATS chief Hemant Karkare died in 26/11 Mumbai terror attack because of her curse for “torturing” the sadhvi in custody in 2008 Malegaon terror attack case.