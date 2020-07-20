‘Saddened but not surprised’: Sachin Pilot dismisses bribe charge as baseless, vows legal action against Congress MLA

Sachin Pilot said he was saddened but not surprised at bribe charge.

Rajasthan crisis: Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Monday rubbished the allegation against him that he offered Rs 35 crore to Congress MLA Giriraj Singh to join the BJP and cross-vote in the Rajya Sabha elections. Calling the allegation baseless and vexatious, Pilot said that he was saddened but not surprised. He, however, also hinted that the allegation was made on someone else’s behest.

Speaking to ANI, Pilot, who is currently at odds with chief minister Ashok Gehlot, said: “I will be taking appropriate, strictest possible legal action against the MLA (Giriraj Singh) who was made to make the accusations. I am sure more such concocted allegations will be thrown at me to cause aspersions on my image but I will be unfettered and remain firm in my beliefs and convictions.”

Earlier in the day, Congress MLA from Bari Giriraj Singh said that Sachin Pilot had offered him Rs 35 crore to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Singh said that he had informed about the offer to Ashok Gehlot, who has been accusing Pilot and some other MLAs close to him of conspiring with the BJP to topple his government.

Rejecting the bribe charges, Pilot said that this was done to solely malign me and to stifle legitimate concerns he raised against Rajasthan party leadership, as member and MLA of Congress. “This attempt further aims at defaming me and attacking my credibility. Narrative is being redirected to avoid addressing the main issue,” Pilot was quoted as saying by ANI.