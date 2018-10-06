Sacrilege incidents: AAP Punjab leaders observe hunger strike outside CM Amarinder Singh’s house

Police allowed a group of four AAP leaders comprising legislators Aman Arora, Harpal Singh Cheema, Baljinder Kaur and MP Sadhu Singh to sit in an open area.

Leaders of the Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)observed a hunger strike near the house of the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Saturday, seeking action against those responsible for the sacrilege incidents and police firing at Faridkot in 2015. After paying obeisance at the Nada Sahib Gurdwara at Panchkula in the morning, several AAP MLAs and an MP reached the CM’s residence to protest against alleged inaction of the state government in cases of sacrilege of religious scriptures. The protesters were stopped by police, who said prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC was imposed in the area.

Heavy security arrangements were in place in wake of the AAP’s hunger strike call in front of the house of CM here. However, Singh was away in Delhi. Arguments between AAP leaders and police officials deputed at the site followed when protesters were not allowed to sit on the road.

Later, police allowed a group of four AAP leaders comprising legislators Aman Arora, Harpal Singh Cheema, Baljinder Kaur and MP Sadhu Singh to sit in an open area. Other AAP MLAs, including Meet Hayer, Sarabjit Kaur Manuke, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Amarjit Singh Sandoa and Budh Ram, were told to sit at some other place.

“We held a hunger strike to press the state government to act against those who were behind the sacrilege incidents and were responsible for the police firing in Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan in 2015,” Arora said.