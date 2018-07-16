Sacred Games Netflix case: HC says actors not liable for dialogues, Rahul Gandhi’s tweet draws praise from Anurag Kashyap

The Delhi HC bench listed the matter for further hearing on July 19.

In a plea against Saif Ali Khan-Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Netflix show ‘Sacred Games’ for Content Defaming former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the Delhi High Court today sought to know that whether it could be heard as a public interest litigation, PIL. The Delhi HC bench listed the matter for further hearing on July 19. It also asked the petitioner’s advocate to first advance his submissions on the point of maintainability of the plea as a public interest litigation (PIL).

The bench asked how the actors could be held liable for enacting their characters. The court said a person is entitled to express his views, which may be right or wrong, and asked the petitioner to satisfy it on how the court could interject. It also said that it has gone through the CD of the series, and there was nothing urgent in it as all the episodes have been aired.

“Are there other remarks in the series or any other material as far as Rajiv Gandhi is concerned? You don’t require any CBFC certificate before airing?” the bench was quoted saying by PTI.

Senior advocate Chander Lal, appearing for Netflix, and senior advocate Rajiv Nayar from Phantom Productions, said the series has eight episodes that have already been aired and does not require a CBFC certificate.

The plea against Sacred Games has alleged that certain scenes and dialogues in the show defamed late PM Rajiv Gandhi, and has sought the removal of the allegedly offensive scenes and derogatory remarks made directly or indirectly against the former prime minister or his family.

Three separate complaints were filed by Congress leaders against certain dialogues and depictions in the show. One of these pleas is set to be withdrawn, apparently following the intervention of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi’s reply on the Sacred Games controversy has garnered him praise from ace director Anurag Kashyap. Kashyap, co-director of the web show, expressed his sentiments on Twitter and said, “That’s a yay,” quoting Rahul’s tweet.

Rahul on Sunday tweeted that unlike the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he believes that freedom of expression is a fundamental democratic right.

“BJP/RSS believe the freedom of expression must be policed & controlled. I believe this freedom is a fundamental democratic right. My father lived and died in the service of India. The views of a character on a fictional web series can never change that. #SacredGames,” he tweeted.

Earlier, the Congress chief had said that the views of a character in a web-series can never change the fact that his father “lived and died in the service of India”.