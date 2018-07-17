‘Sacred Games’! Congress invokes Mahabharata characters to maul Modi after ‘Muslim men party’ jab

In March this year, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had also taken to Mahabharata characters to attack BJP and the RSS.

‘Sacred Games’ appear to be in full swing in the run up to Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stunned Congress by asking if it stood for Muslim men alone, the grand old party invoked Mahabharata to take on the BJP on Monday. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the Prime Minister has become blind in his pursuit of power, like the Mahabharata character ‘Dhritrashtra’. He also compared BJP with another Mahabharata character ‘Duryodhan’, alleging the saffron party is disrobing social harmony and brotherhood.

“Modi government is trying to create a divide among Hindus and Muslims in order to polarise the society ahead of elections, which reflects the unhealthy mindset of its ministers and the Prime Minister,” IANS quoted Surjewala as saying.

“Sensing defeat in 2019 general elections, Prime Minister Modi has become blind like Dhritarashtra due to his lust for power. By spreading hatred and pursuing divisive politics, he is aiming to win the election,” he added.

Surjewala further said that the BJP’s sole aim is to grab power. “Power-hungry BJP is playing the role of Duryodhan…But Modiji should understand that Godse’s ideology can never defeat Gandhi’s ideology. He asks about Congress’ religion. Our religion is Indianess. Congress has represented every citizen, every religion, caste, language, customs and region.”

Interestingly, in March this year, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had also taken to Mahabharata characters to attack BJP and the RSS.

“Centuries ago, there was huge battle on the field of Kurukshetra. The Kauravas were powerful and arrogant, while the Pandavas were humble and they fought for the truth Like the Kauravas, the BJP and the RSS are designed to fight for power, but like the Pandavas, the Congress is designed to fight for truth,” Gandhi had said.

On Saturday last, PM Modi had come down heavily on the Congress over its stand on triple talaq. “The real face of these parties was revealed by their approach on triple talaq…On one side the Centre is making efforts to ease and improve the life of women and on the other these parties are working to put the life of women, especially Muslim women, in danger,” PM said while attacking the Opposition at a public meeting in Azamgarh.

“Crores of Muslim women had always demanded that triple talaq should be banned, as it is banned even in Islamic countries,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister’s most stinging remark was directed at the Congress president.

“I read in the newspaper that the Congress president had said that Congress is a party of Muslims, and there has been discussion on this for the past two days. I am not surprised as when Manmohan Singh was PM, he had said that Muslims have the first right over natural resources,” the PM said, adding, “But I want to ask the Congress whether it is a party of Muslims men alone.”

In a story published in Urdu newspaper The Inquilab, Gandhi was quoted as saying that Congress is a “Muslim party”. The alleged remark triggered a tug of war between BJP and Congress, even as the latter denied Gandhi making any such remark.