Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha joins Shiv Sena

Months after Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha was sacked, the BSP-turned-Congress leader on Saturday joined Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering in Gudha’s assembly constituency, Udaipurwati, in Jhunjhunu district, Shinde welcomed the former Rajasthan minister to the Shiv Sena and said Gudha left the ministerial position for the cause of people.

The Maharashtra CM said that Gudha spoke about the safety of women and law and order and he was removed for it. “What wrong did he say?” Shinde asked.

Shinde further said that Rajasthan needs improved law and order, safety of women, job opportunities for youths and progress of farmers.

Gudha was sacked as a minister of state for panchayati raj and rural development by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot soon after he cornered the Congress government in the state assembly drawing parallels between sexual violence in strife-hit Manipur and crimes against women in Rajasthan.

Following his termination, Gudha claimed he had a purported “red diary” to claim irregularities in the elections to the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) which is currently headed by Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot.

The Maharashtra chief minister said that Rajasthan requires industries and there is huge potential in sectors such as mining which can be used to create job opportunities for local youths so that they are not forced to migrate to other states in search of jobs. Gudha gave up the ministerial post “for truth” and therefore he has joined Shiv Sena, Shinde said.

Speaking on the alliance with the BJP in Rajasthan, Shinde said that Shiv Sena will only engage with the “politics of development” for elections and added that decisions on it will be taken when elections near.