scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha joins Shiv Sena

Addressing a gathering in Gudha’s assembly constituency, Udaipurwati, in Jhunjhunu district, Eknath Shinde welcomed the former Rajasthan minister to the Shiv Sena.

Written by India News Desk
Rajendra Gudha
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha joined Shiv Sena. (Photo: Facebook)

Months after Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha was sacked, the BSP-turned-Congress leader on Saturday joined Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering in Gudha’s assembly constituency, Udaipurwati, in Jhunjhunu district, Shinde welcomed the former Rajasthan minister to the Shiv Sena and said Gudha left the ministerial position for the cause of people.

The Maharashtra CM said that Gudha spoke about the safety of women and law and order and he was removed for it. “What wrong did he say?” Shinde asked.

Also Read
Also Read

Shinde further said that Rajasthan needs improved law and order, safety of women, job opportunities for youths and progress of farmers.

Gudha was sacked as a minister of state for panchayati raj and rural development by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot soon after he cornered the Congress government in the state assembly drawing parallels between sexual violence in strife-hit Manipur and crimes against women in Rajasthan.

Following his termination, Gudha claimed he had a purported “red diary” to claim irregularities in the elections to the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) which is currently headed by Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot.

Also Read

The Maharashtra chief minister said that Rajasthan requires industries and there is huge potential in sectors such as mining which can be used to create job opportunities for local youths so that they are not forced to migrate to other states in search of jobs. Gudha gave up the ministerial post “for truth” and therefore he has joined Shiv Sena, Shinde said.

Speaking on the alliance with the BJP in Rajasthan, Shinde said that Shiv Sena will only engage with the “politics of development” for elections and added that decisions on it will be taken when elections near.

More Stories on
Shiv Sena

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 09-09-2023 at 18:32 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS