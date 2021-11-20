‘Sack MoS Home Ajay Mishra, don’t share stage with him’: Priyanka Gandhi writes to PM Modi

Priiyanka Gandhi said that the Uttar Pradesh government had tried to suppress justice and if Mishra continues to remain the MoS Home, justice won't be served.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to not share the stage with Minister of State Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. She also demanded that Mishra should be sacked from the union cabinet to ensure justice to the victim families of the Lakhimpur case.

“…MoS Shri Ajay Mishra Teni is continuing with his post in your cabinet. If you will share the dais with the accused’s father in this conference, it will send a message to the aggrieved families that you are standing with those protecting the killers. This will be an insult to the 700 farmers who were martyred during farmers’ satyagraha,” said Priyanka Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi said that PM Modi should not attend the DGP and IG conference in Lucknow if he is genuinely concerned about farmers.

The Congress leader also said that the Uttar Pradesh government had tried to suppress justice and if Mishra continues to remain the MoS Home, justice won’t be served.

“Whole country saw the massacre of farmers in Lakhimpur. You are aware that the person who mowed down farmers from his vehicle is the son of MOS Home in your government. Since the beginning, the Uttar Pradesh government has tried to suppress justice in this case due to political pressure,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi added that even Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are sharing dais with the MoS home.

“I have also urged PM Modi to withdraw cases against farmers across the country and give compensation to the kin of deceased farmers,” said Priyanka Gandhi.