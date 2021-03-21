Sachin Waze lived in Varsha, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s official home, claims Narayan Rane

Mumbai Cop Sachin Vaze after being produced by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a court following his arrest, in connection with a probe into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

BJP leader Narayan Rane on Sunday alleged that arrested Mumbai police assistant inspector Sachin Waze lived for the last few months in Malabar Hill-based Varsha, the official residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Talking to reporters, Rane, a former Shiv Sena CM, demanded the resignation of Thackeray for the poor law and order situation in Maharashtra.

“Uddhav Thackeray should quit. For the last few months, Waze lived in Varsha and sometimes in a five star hotel in south Mumbai. What was he doing there? Wasn’t the CM aware that Waze lived in his official residence?” Rane asked.

Rane further alleged Thackeray tried his best to ensure Waze was not arrested.

Waze has been arrested in connection with the NIA probe into the recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s home.