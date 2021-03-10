Sachin Vaze, Mumbai cop at centre of row in Hiren death case, shunted from Crime Branch

Sachin Vaze

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday informed that assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze will be removed from the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police. “Sachin Vaze will be removed from the Crime Branch and posted in some other department. It is being done so that an impartial investigation can be conducted in this (Mansukh Hiren death) case,” the state Home Minister said in the Legislative Council. He said the government decided to remove Sachin Vaze as his name came up in the statement of Mansukh Hiren’s wife.

The BJP leaders, however, demanded Vaze’s suspension and arrest for his alleged role in the death of businessman Mansukh Hiren, whose stolen vehicle with 20 gelatin sticks was found near Mukesh Ambani’s high-rise residence Antilia in South Mumbai. The BJP members raised slogans as the state Home Minister announced Vaze’s transfer from the Crime Branch.

This comes just a day after former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis demanded immediate arrest of Sachin Vaze. Speaking in the Assembly, Fadnavis cited Hiren’s wife statement and claimed that Sachin Vaze was in possession of the vehicle for four months. “The Innova car which was behind the Scorpio is in Mumbai as per my information. Give me some time, I will trace it,” he added.

The former chief minister also claimed that Hiren’s wife had alleged in her statement to police that her husband may have been killed by Vaze. “She told police that her husband knew Vaze and the Scorpio was with the police officer from November 2020 to February 5, 2021,” Fadnavis said. “She had also said her husband was with Vaze on February 27, 28 and March 2. The complaint letter (of Hiren) addressed to the chief minister, deputy chief minister and

police commissioners of Mumbai and Thane was written on the instructions of Vaze,” Fadnavis alleged.

Before Hien went missing, he had written a letter to CM, Deputy CM, police commissioners of Mumbai and Thane. In that letter, Hiren had claimed that he was being harassed by police and media despite not having any knowledge of who stole his vehicle, Scorpio. His wife, Vimla Hiren, now says that that letter was written on the instruction of Vaze.

The former chief minster further claimed that Hiren’s last location was found with Dhananjay Vithal Gawde, against whom an FIR was lodged in an extortion case. The other person mentioned in the same FIR was Sachin Vaze, Fadnavis said.