Sachin Vaze drops letter bomb accusing Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab, Anil Deshmukh of corruption

Suspended police officer Sachin Vaze, who was arrested in the Antilia bomb scare case, yesterday dropped a letter bomb accusing former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Shiv Sena Minister Anil Parab of corruption. In a startling claim, Vaze claimed that Anil Deshmukh had demanded Rs 2 crore from him for reinstating him into the Mumbai police service, reported news agency PTI. Vaze also claimed that state minister Anil Parab asked him to collect money from some contractors in Mumbai. Vaze claimed that he had expressed his inability to pay such a large amount to which Deshmukh asked him to pay it later.

“I duly was reinstated in service on June 6, 2020. That soon after my reinstatement there were certain agitators to reverse the reinstatement…. Apparently, then it was ordered by Sharad Pawar to again place me under suspension…At that time the then home minister sir also told me that he will convince Pawar saheb and for that purpose he asked me to pay Rs 2 crore,” Vaze claimed in the four-page handwritten letter.

Vaze claimed in his letter that minister Anil Parab had asked him in January 2021 to look into an inquiry against fraudulent contractors listed in the BMC and collect at least Rs 2 crore from about 50 such contractors. He also claimed that Deshmukh had asked Vaze to collect Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh each from around 1,650 bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

At a meeting in the Sahyadri guest house in Mumbai, Deshmukh had also asked Vaze to look into a complaint related to the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) which was under preliminary enquiry, he claimed. Deshmukh had asked him to bring the trustees of the SBUT to him for negotiation about the enquiry, claimed the suspended Mumbai Police Officer. “He also insisted to initiate primary talks to get Rs 50 crore from the SBUT in order to close the said enquiry. I had expressed my inability to do any such things as I do not know anyone from the SBUT and I also did not have any control over the enquiry,” Vaze said in the letter.

Vaze claimed to have informed the then police commissioner Param Bir Singh about these developments.

Vaze further alleged that he was approached by a person called Darshan Ghodawat in November 2020, who had introduced himself as a very close circle person of a senior cabinet minister. Ghodawat explained to Vaze about the illegal gutkha and tobacco trade in Maharashtra and insisted that he should collect Rs 100 crore from these illegal gutkha sellers. However, Vaze refused to do any such illegal act, he claimed.

Vaze tried to submit the letter before a special NIA court, however, special judge PR Sitre refused to take his letter on record and asked him to follow the required procedure.

Shiv Sena Minister Anil Parab however rubbished the claims made by Vaze. “For the last 2 days, BJP workers were saying Anil Parab’s name will surface and he’ll have to resign. How did they know Sachin Waze will give a letter? It’s clear that there’s a plan of defaming Maharashtra Ministers,” said Anil Parab.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said alleged a political controversy. “A new tactic has come to light wherein people who are in jail write letters. This is a political conspiracy. I know Anil Parab, he can never indulge in such work. I can assure that no Shiv Sainik can take a false oath in Bala Saheb Thackeray’s name,” said Raut.

Earlier yesterday, the CBI received a court nod to question Sachin Vaze over corruption allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. In a related development, a report submitted by the Mumbai Police to the Home department said Vaze was reinstated in the Crime Intelligence Unit in June last year on the insistence of the then police commissioner Param Bir Singh despite strong objection raised by the then Joint CP (crime).