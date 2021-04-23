  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sachin Vaze case: NIA arrests Mumbai police inspector Sunil Mane in Ambani security scare incident

April 23, 2021 10:59 AM

With this arrest, the NIA has apprehended five people in the case including Vaze and his colleague Riyazuddin Kazi.

Sachin Vaze Case, Antilia Mukesh Ambani Case Antilia bomb scareIn Pic: Suspended Mumbai Cop Sachin Vaze.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today arrested another Mumbai Police personnel in the Antilia bomb scare case. The NIA arrested Mumbai police inspector Sunil Mane for his alleged role in the case in which a Scorpio with gelatin sticks and a note addressed to the family inside was parked outside Mukesh Ambani’s home.

Sunil Mane was called by the NIA for questioning yesterday for his alleged role in the Ambani security scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case. He will be produced before a court today.

With this arrest, the NIA has apprehended five people in the case including Vaze and his colleague Riyazuddin Kazi. All are in judicial custody presently.

The NIA had arrested Mumbai Police Assistant Police Inspector Riyaz Kazi on April 11 for allegedly helping Sachin Vaze in the Antilia conspiracy and subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran. The NIA had quizzed Kazi for several days before arresting him.

According to the reports, Kazi worked in the Crime Intelligence Unit along with Vaze and was aware of his plans. He actively took part in the conspiracy.

Sachin Vaze was arrested by the NIA on March 13. He was accused of allegedly devising the Antilia bomb scare plan and subsequently killing Mansukh Hiran after the businessman refused to take the blame for parking the explosive-laden Scorpio.

The NIA had also recorded the statement of Sachin Vaze’s driver. The statement was recorded before a metropolitan magistrate.

The case had also indicated a link with Anil Deshmukh, who was the Home Minister of Maharashtra and had to resign after a CBI probe was ordered against him. The CBI has questioned Deshmukh’s two personal assistants Sanjeev Palande and Kundan to investigate whether the former home minister had asked Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore every month from hotels, bars and restaurants in the city.

