Sachin Tendulkar refuses doctorate honour from Jadhavpur University; had turned down Oxford too

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has refused to accept an honourary doctorate from Kolkata’s Jadhavpur University. The degree was to be conferred on him during the university’s 63rd annual convocation to be held on December 24, a CNN-News18 report said. Speaking about the development, university Vice Chancellor Suranjan Das said that the former India player in an email to him said he won’t be able to accept the honour due to ethical reasons.

When Tendulkar was asked about this, he said he never accepts honours of this stature form any university and has earlier turned down Oxford University too. Das further said that what the Little Master meant was that since he did not earn or worked hard for it, he felt it would be morally wrong on his part to accept D Lit, the report added.

With news of him not accepting D Lit degree reaching West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi (he is the chancellor of the university), it has now been decided to confer the degree to boxer Mary Kom.

Kom is a five-time World Amateur Boxing champion. She won gold medals at the 2014 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games this year. Apart from her, Dr Mammen Chandy, Hematologist and Director of Tata Medical Centre, economist Kaushik Basu, and banker Chandrasekhar Ghosh will also be honoured the D Lit. Molecular biologist Dipankar Chatterji will be honoured with honorary D. Sc.

After getting the news about Tendulkar’s decision, students of Jadhavpur University were left dismayed as many were hoping to take his autograph on the occasion. Earlier in 2011, Sachin Tendulkar had refused to accept a similar honour from the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS).