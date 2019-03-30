Sachin Tendulkar meets Sharad Pawar, NCP says courtesy call

By: | Published: March 30, 2019 8:04 PM

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar Saturday called on NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his residence `Silver Oak’ here.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said it was a “courtesy call” and the two did not discuss politics during the meeting that lasted for around half an hour.

A party source said Pawar had backed Tendulkar recently when he was trolled by BJP supporters for stating, after the Pulwama attack, that India should play Pakistan in the World Cup, and “today’s meeting was just a courtesy call against that backdrop.”

Amid demand that India should not play Pakistan even during the coming World Cup after the Pulwama incident, Tendulkar had said he would hate to gift two points to Pakistan by not playing.

As he came under fire, Pawar defended Tendulkar, a former Rajya Sabha member, saying those attacking the master batsman should keep it in mind that he started his career by beating Pakistan.

