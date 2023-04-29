Sachin Pilot urges Congress workers to go among the masses

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Saturday called on Congress workers to go in the middle of the people and listen to them as the state election inches close.

Pilot also met assembly speaker CP Joshi earlier in the day.

The party earlier in the week appointed Amrita Dhawan and Virendra Singh Rathore as AICC co-in charge of Rajasthan, while Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa remains the in-charge of the state.

“Changes in the organisation take place from time to time. Elections are six months away, so people have been given responsibility and I think it will send a good message,” he said.

“I want all of us, whether they are representatives of AICC or those handling the work of the party organisation, to go to the ground, talk to the people and understand the feelings of the workers,” he said.

The Congress leader also expressed solidarity with the wrestlers protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and accused the BJP of protecting its MP.

“When these youth brought medals and made the country proud, everyone stood with them to share the success. But today when they are in trouble and are making serious allegations, the government is impervious,” he said.

Pilot also condemned the vitiation of politics in the country, apparently referring to a Karnataka BJP MLA’s remark against former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday.

“The criticism and comments being made in politics and the level at which speeches are being made is not right at all. It is the responsibility of those who hold big posts to make such comments,” he said.