Sachin Pilot says jobs, agrarian crisis top priorities for Congress in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot has said that the agrarian crisis and creation of jobs are going to be the top priorities for his party in the run up to the upcoming Assembly polls in the state. In an interview to The Indian Express, Pilot said that over 150 farmers have committed suicide due to poor policies of the BJP government and blamed the BJP government headed by Vasundhara Raje for the current state of affairs of farmers.

According to Pilot, the most important issue Rajasthan is facing is the severe agrarian crisis that Raje has pushed the state’s farmers into. “Farmers committing suicides have never happened in Rajasthan but the fact that more than 150 farmers have committed suicide, it shows the death trap and economic tragedy that farmers are faced with currently,” he said.

“For us (Congress), the number one issue is the economic and agrarian crisis that looms large over farmers. Number two is joblessness,” Pilot added.

To a question about BJP government announcing a farm loan waiver, Pilot said that it was done under political pressure. He asked why CM Raje had to wait for four-and-a-half years to announce it if she really wanted to resolve the crisis of farmers.

Stating that Raje knows very well that the BJP will not return to power, he said, “She even announced certain sops for farmers just hours before the code of conduct came in… It tells you that she is insecure and scared of the farmers’ wrath.”

On job creation, Pilot said that the BJP had promised to generate 15 lakh jobs but it failed to keep its promise, adding that investment is at an all-time low in the state.

“Job creation has come to a halt as there are no investments to create employment and due to this youths are running helter-skelter despite the BJP’s promise to provide 15 lakh jobs,” he said.

Raje government arrogant, says Sachin Pilot

Pilot said that the government which Raje is heading is arrogant and cut off from the people. Pilot alleged that all power rests with the CM and MPs, while MLAs are not heard. “….when the Congress will form a government, it will be of people’s government with their participation in decision making,” he said.

On BJP president Amit Shah’s claim that Congress is a divided house, Pilot said making allegations about other parties is common for the BJP. He said that it is just Amit Shah’s tactic to divert the attention of the public, adding that all these are rumours planted by the BJP.

“When Amit Shahji comes to Rajasthan, he knows that he has no way of defending Vasundharaji’s report card of five years. …they have no answers for the current CM’s five years of misgovernance,” he said.

The leader even said that there were differences between Shah and Raje as they couldn’t agree on the name of the party’s state unit president for months.

“When you talk about camps, there are no clearer camps today than the ones in the BJP today — the Vasundhara Raje camp and the central leadership of the BJP,” he said. “Every single leader in Congress works as a team.”

According to the latest opinion polls conducted by India TV-CNX, Congress is likely to unseat the BJP in the December 8 elections. While the Congress under Pilot’s leadership is likely to pocket around 120 seats in 200-chairs House, the BJP is likely to get around 75 seats, the survey said. Rajasthan has a history of voting the alternative party to power every five years.